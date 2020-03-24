Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Increasing cases of diseases such as cancer, and orthopedic disorders are likely to propel growth of the medical imaging equipment manufacturers says Fortune Business Insights in a published report, titled "Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026."As per the report, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 44,077.7 Mn at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2025 from US$ 30,814.2 Mn in 2017.



Key Players Operating in The Medical Imaging Equipment Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- GE

- Hitachi

- SHIMADZU CORPORATION

- fnms(siemens healthcare in jordan)

- SuperSonic Imagine

- Hologic, Inc.

- SAMSUNG

- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation



Advent of AI-Inspired Medical Imaging System To Propel Growth



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and orthopedic disorders witnessed around the world is propelling growth of the global medical imaging equipment market. An increasing number of patients undergoing medical diagnostic imaging procedures are also a factor contributing to the market growth. Artificial intelligence is a key aspect which is aiding in the development of the health care sector. Medical imaging technology has greatly benefited from the integration of artificial intelligence, offering early detection of diseases, early diagnosis and treatment. For instance, Nvidia-a tech company introduced the Nvidia Clara platform, offering numerous applications for AI-powered medical imagery. Several types of equipment are featuring AI-powered technology such as MRI machines, CT scanners, Ultrasound, and optical coherence tomography. AI-powered technology is expected to attract patients for advanced treatment which will enable the growth of the global for medical imaging equipment market.



U.S To Remain Dominant In The Global Market

The medical imaging equipment market in North America was valued at US$ 7,993.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow on a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. In North America, the U.S is leading the market offering new products based on new technologies for medical imaging. For instance, Siemens Healthcare GmbH announced two new magnetic resonance imaging scanners at the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA 2018) conference in November 2018. North America is predicted to consistently dominate the global market, owing to the advanced systems in the country. The two new scanners are based on the exclusive Biomatrix technology model of Siemens Healthcare GmbH. In addition, the rising number of patients undergoing diagnostic imaging procedures in the country is another factor driving the growth of the medical imaging equipment market. Leading Chinese market player and other regional players entering the thriving U.S. market is predicted to support the growth of the medical imaging equipment market in North America.



Detailed Table of Content:



1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Epidemiology Overview: Key Diseases, 2018

4.2 Overview: Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

4.3 Pricing Analysis, Key Players

4.4 Installed Base Scenario, Key Brands/ Players

5. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

5.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

5.2.3 X-ray Equipment

5.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

5.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Cardiology

5.3.2 Neurology

5.3.3 Orthopedics

5.3.4 Gynecology

5.3.5 Oncology

5.3.6 Others(Urology, etc.)

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Specialty Clinics

5.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

6.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

6.2.3 X-ray Equipment

6.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

6.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1 Cardiology

6.3.2 Neurology

6.3.3 Orthopedics

6.3.4 Gynecology

6.3.5 Oncology

6.3.6 Others(Urology, etc.)

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Hospitals

6.4.2 Specialty Clinics

6.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

6.4.4 Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

7. Europe Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

7.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

7.2.3 X-ray Equipment

7.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

7.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.3.1 Cardiology

7.3.2 Neurology

7.3.3 Orthopedics

7.3.4 Gynecology

7.3.5 Oncology

7.3.6 Others(Urology, etc.)

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Specialty Clinics

7.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

7.4.4 Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Italy

7.5.5 Spain

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

8.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

8.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

8.2.3 X-ray Equipment

8.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

8.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

8.3.1 Cardiology

8.3.2 Neurology

8.3.3 Orthopedics

8.3.4 Gynecology

8.3.5 Oncology

8.3.6 Others(Urology, etc.)

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

8.4.1 Hospitals

8.4.2 Specialty Clinics

8.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.4.4 Others

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 India

8.5.3 Japan

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 South East Asia

8.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...

