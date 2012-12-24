Medical Imaging in China: Report Bundle New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- This collection of our recent publications on medical imaging devices offers a comprehensive overview and assessment of the medical imaging equipment market in China. The series covers sales of four types of imaging equipment - CR, DR, CT, and MRI systems - as well as Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS). Through interviews with 300 hospitals and 28 suppliers of medical imaging equipment, the five reports track purchasing trends amongst different types of Chinese hospitals, supplier market shares and product offerings, and forecast sales through 2015. Together, the reports offer an up to date and complete picture of the market for medical imaging equipment in China.



The Medical Imaging in China: Report Bundle consists of all 5 reports from our Medical Imaging Report Series.



Reports Included



1. China Computed Radiography (CR) Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015

2. China Computed Tomography (CT) Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015

3. China Digital Radiography (DR) Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015

4. China Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015

5. China Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015



China CR Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015 is the first release of our Medical Imaging Report Series. The report was written based on over 300 interviews, both with professionals in hospitals and with leading equipment suppliers. It has been found that almost three quarters of hospitals surveyed had at least one CR system and some had as many as four. The report also includes analysis of the market and forecast of future sales. For information on the report can be found on the Report Webpage and the Report Brochure.



China CT Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015 presents a comprehensive survey of China's CT market and analysis of market trends. In addition to describing the types of CT systems purchased by hospitals in China, the report discusses the competitive landscape of this maturing market. For information on the report can be found on the Report Webpage and the Report Brochure.



China DR Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015 tracks the rapid growth in DR system sales in China, key market segments, and the factors driving future developments in the market. As with all of the reports in this series, this study of the DR market in China draws from in-depth interviews conducted with over 300 professionals in hospitals and medical imaging equipment manufacturers. For information on the report can be found on the Report Webpage and the Report Brochure.



China MRI Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015 discusses sales trends for MRI systems in China and the growing market for versatile MRI systems with moderate field strength. For information on the report can be found on the Report Webpage and the Report Brochure.



China PACS Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015 is the latest report from our Medical Imaging Report Series. The report provides purchasing patterns with analysis of the PACS market in China in this period when an increasing number of Chinese hospitals have focused on investing in new, advanced medical imaging equipment. For information on the report can be found on the Report Webpage and the Report Brochure.



