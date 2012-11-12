Recently published research from GlobalData, "Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" provides key market data on the Medical Imaging Information Systems market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m) data for each segment within three market categories -PACS, RIS and Cardiology Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Medical Imaging Information Systems market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Market size data for Medical Imaging Information Systems market categories - PACS, RIS and Cardiology Information Systems.
- Annualized market revenues ($m) data for each of the segments within the three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Medical Imaging Information Systems market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Medical Imaging Information Systems market in BRICS.
- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Xi'an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co., ltd, EBM Technologies, Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd, Carestream Health, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Microdata Tecnologia Ltda., VEPRO AG, Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd., Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Medical Technologies Ltd.,Armada OAO, Meddiff Technologies Pvt. Ltd. And Sectra AB.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Xi'an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co., ltd, EBM Technologies, Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd, Carestream Health, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Microdata Tecnologia Ltda., VEPRO AG, Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd., Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Medical Technologies Ltd., Armada OAO, Meddiff Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sectra AB
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Clinical IT Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Interventional Cardiology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- South Africa Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Hospital Information Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Arthroscopy Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Electrophysiology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Interventional Neurology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018