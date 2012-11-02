Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Outlook in BRICS New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018 provides key market data on the Medical Imaging Information Systems market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m) data for each segment within three market categories –PACS, RIS and Cardiology Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Medical Imaging Information Systems market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.



Scope

- Market size data for Medical Imaging Information Systems market categories – PACS, RIS and Cardiology Information Systems.

- Annualized market revenues ($m) data for each of the segments within the three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Medical Imaging Information Systems market in each of the aforementioned countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Medical Imaging Information Systems market in BRICS.

- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Xi’an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co., ltd, EBM Technologies, Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd, Carestream Health, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Microdata Tecnologia Ltda., VEPRO AG, Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd., Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Medical Technologies Ltd.,Armada OAO, Meddiff Technologies Pvt. Ltd. And Sectra AB.



Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare Siemens Healthcare Philips Healthcare Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Xi’an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co., ltd EBM Technologies Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd Carestream Health, Inc. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Microdata Tecnologia Ltda. VEPRO AG Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd. Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Medical Technologies Ltd. Armada OAO Meddiff Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Sectra AB



