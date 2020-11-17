Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Will Witness Steady Growth in Near Term, but Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Fact.MR

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The global medical imaging phantoms market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of about 4% throughout the period of forecast (2020-2030). With the extensive application of imaging devices, for instance, CT scanners, X-rays, etc., the requirement for upgraded and advanced medical imaging phantoms that offer consistent and better results has become a priority in the healthcare sector. This has projected as a major growth aspect for the market.



"Growth of technologically-progressed medical imaging phantoms with superior accuracy is anticipated to complement overall market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.



Key Takeaways



X-ray/fluoroscopy phantoms type will account for the highest market share of 30% owing to high usage and demand by researchers and doctors.

Hospitals hold a dominant position among other end users due to escalating hospital admissions and improved reimbursement policies.

In terms of region, North America upheld a dominant position, while the Asia Pacific will foresee rapid growth over the forecast period.



Drivers



Increased medical tourism and awareness concerning radiology studies are escalating market growth, particularly in developing regions such as APAC.



Steady government support to surge healthcare activities and improved reimbursement policies pertaining to the medical industry escalates market growth.



Increased research & development exercises and investments by leading manufactures will complement market growth.



Medical Imaging Phantoms Market - Constraints



High-priced nature of medical imaging phantoms can limit sales over the forecast period.

Absence of trained personnel will act as a major constraint in the market.



Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The COVID-19 had an adverse effect on worldwide businesses. However, the medical imaging phantoms market has been impacted on a nominal scale. The doctors and researchers are taking utmost precautions as the outbreak has resulted in a significant increase in patients, this boosts the usage of medical imaging phantoms. Although, patients will holdup diagnostic procedures for at present, but would ultimately head to hospitals for executing required tests.



Medical Imaging Phantoms Market - Competition Landscape



Leading players identified in the global market include Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Pure Imaging Phantoms, Gold Standard Phantoms, Carville Limited, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Leeds Test Objects Ltd., Modus Medical Devices Inc., and Dielectric Corporation.



