Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets in China:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Medical Imaging System And Equipment Markets In China



Chinas demand for medical imaging system and equipment has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines Chinas economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



I.INTRODUCTION

- Report Scope and Methodology

- Executive Summary



II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

- Economic Outlook

- Key Economic Indicators

- Industrial Output

- Population and Labor

- Foreign Investment

- Foreign Trade

- Financial and Tax Regulations

- Banking System and Regulations

- Foreign Exchange

- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

- Medical Imaging System and Equipment Industry Structure

- Market Size

- Market Growth Drivers

- Major Producer Facility Locations

- Market Share of Key Producers

- Labor Cost

- Potential Entrants

- Major Distributors

- Major Foreign Investments

- Technology Development



V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Markets Outlook Overview

Government Regulations

Health Care Insurance Industry Overview

Consumer Spending Trends

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds



VI.MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise



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VII.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations



I.INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary



II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Major Producer Facility Location

Major Medical Imaging System and Equipment Producer Sales Volumes

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Foreign Investments in China



IV.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts

MRI Scanners

Ultrasound Scanners

CT

X-Ray

Computed Radiography

Digital Radiography

Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Systems

Mammography

Others

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Imports and Exports

Leading Brands and Suppliers



V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK

Consumer Spending Trends

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the North of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Central of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southwest of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northwest of China

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds

Physicians and Physician Visits



I.INTRODUCTION

Total Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Forecasts



II.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China’s GDP and Growth Rate

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s Imports and Exports



III.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Major Medical Imaging System and Equipment Producer Sales Volumes



IV.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts

MRI Scanners

Ultrasound Scanners

CT

X-Ray

Computed Radiography

Digital Radiography

Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Systems

Mammography

Others

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Exports and Imports



V.MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM AND EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK

Consumer Spending Trends

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the North of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Central of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southwest of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northwest of China

Medical Imaging System and Equipment Sales by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds



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- Report Scope and Methodology

- Executive Summary



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176470



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- Foreign Exchange

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