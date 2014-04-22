Medical Industry Competitive Landscape Research Report in China 2014 - 2018: Global Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- In China, medical institutions refer to licensed (the Practice License of Medical Institutions) hospitals, health centers, clinics and first-aid stations that diagnose and treat diseases.



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As a public service provider, medical institutions are regulated by National Health and Family Planning Commission of China and other related government departments. Uneven regional distribution of medical resources exhibits the uneven economic development in aspects of medical institution classification, assets scale, revenue and expenditure, and distribution of private and foreign-funded medical institutions for profits. Developed regions like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong and Zhejiang have more advanced medical technology.



According to the Chinese government, the total medical expense was approximately CNY 2,891.44 billion (about USD 466 billion) in 2012, up by 18.8% compared with that in 2011. The medical expense per capita was CNY 2,135.8 (approximately USD 344) at a growth rate of 18.2%. The total medical expense and expense per capita are increasing rapidly due to economic growth and population aging. In 2012, the total medical expense accounted for 5.57% of GDP, 0.42% higher than that in 2011. However, the percentage was much lower than that in developed countries.



The number of medical institutions was 0.962 million by the end of November 2013, including 24,000 hospitals, 0.923 million primary medical institutions, 12,000 public medical institutions and 2,000 other institutions. The number of hospitals and public medical institutions increased by 1,564 and 247 respectively while that of primary medical institutions decreased by 1,606 compared with those in November 2012.



The number of visits in medical institutions reached 6.41 billion in January to November 2013, up by 8.2% YOY, including 2.41 billion in hospitals (up by 9.5% YOY), 3.79 billion in primary medical institutions (up by 7.3% YOY) and 0.21 billion in other institutions. The number of visits in public hospitals was 2.17 billion (up by 8.9% YOY) while that in private hospitals was 0.24 billion, up by 15.6% YOY, which exhibits rapid development of private hospitals in China.



The medical system in China was controlled by public medical institutions for a long time, leading to problems such as lack of competition, uneven resource distribution, poor service and underdeveloped technology, as well as frequent disputes between doctors and patients. Hindered by certain interest groups, the development of the medical system fell far behind other industries in China. The new government attempts to reform the medical system which exhibits great market potential. According to CRI, new entrants such as private and foreign-funded enterprises are bullish about the prospect of the medical industry due to the reform measures. New medical institutions need at least 3-5 years to make profits while M&A institutions need much shorter period of time by taking advantage of the existing employees, equipment and patients of the purchased medical institutions.



Demand for medical treatment will increase due to population aging and environment pollution in recent years. It is estimated that investment in medical industry, especially special hospitals of ophthalmology, dentistry and plastic surgery, will increase significantly in the coming years.



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Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



- Development Environment of Medical Industry in China

- Supply and Demand Status of Medical Industry in China

- Segmented Markets in China Medical Industry

- Market Competition of Medical Industry in China

- Investment Opportunities in China Medical Industry

- Development Trend of Medical Industry in China



Table of Content



1 Overview of Medical Industry in China, 2009-2013

1.1 Overview of Medical Industry in China

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Status of Medical Industry in China

1.1.3 Features of Medical Industry in China

1.2 Value Chain of Medical Industry in China

1.2.1 Suppliers

1.2.2 Medical Institutions

1.2.3 Patients



2 Development Environment of Medical Industry in China, 2011-2014

2.1 Economic Environment

2.1.1 China Economy

2.1.2 Resident Income

2.2 Medical System in China

2.2.1 System Overview

2.2.2 Comparison Between Medical Systems in China and Developed Countries

2.3 Policy Environment of Medical Industry in China

2.3.1 Medical Supervision System and Administration Policies

2.3.2 Investment Policies for Foreign-funded Enterprises

2.3.3 Tax Policies

2.4 Barriers to Entry and Exit in China Medical Industry

2.4.1 Barriers to Entry

2.4.2 Barriers to Exit



3 Supply and Demand Status in China Medical Industry, 2009-2013

3.1 Supply Overview

3.1.1 Number of Medical Institutions

3.1.2 Medical Employees

3.1.3 Number of Beds in Medical Institutions

3.2 Supply Structure of Medical Industry in China

3.2.1 Structure of Medical Institutions

3.2.2 Structure of Hospitals by Specialty

3.2.3 Number of Medical Institutions by Ownership

3.2.4 Distribution of Medical Institutions by Region

3.3 Supply and Demand Status of Medical Industry in China, 2009-2013

3.3.1 Market Size Published by China Government

3.3.2 Estimation of Actual Market Demand



4 Analysis of Special Hospitals in China, 2009-2013

4.1 Ophthalmology

4.1.1 Overview of Ophthalmic Market in China

4.1.2 Analysis of Myopia Surgery Market

4.1.3 Prospect of Ophthalmic Market in China

4.2 Pediatric Hospitals

4.2.1 Overview of Pediatric Market in China

4.2.2 Demand of Pediatric Market in China

4.2.3 Development Prospect of Pediatric Hospitals

4.3 Gynecological Hospitals

4.3.1 Overview of Gynecological Market in China

4.3.2 Demand of Gynecological Market in China

4.3.3 Trend of Gynecological Market

4.4 Tumor Hospitals

4.4.1 Overview of Tumor Hospitals in China

4.4.2 Demand of Tumor Medical Market in China

4.4.3 Trend of Tumor Market

4.5 Stomatological Hospitals

4.5.1 Overview of Stomatological Medical Institutions

4.5.2 Demand of Stomatological Market in China

4.5.3 Development Trend of Stomatological Industry

4.6 Plastic Surgery

4.6.1 Status of Medical Institutions for Plastic Surgeries in China

4.6.2 Demand of Plastic Surgery Market



5 Analysis of Medical Institutions by Category in China, 2009-2013

5.1 Public Hospitals

5.1.1 Overview of Public Hospitals in China

5.1.2 Analysis of the Number of Public Hospitals

5.1.3 Problems of Public Hospitals

5.1.4 System Reform of Public Hospitals

5.2 Private Hospitals

5.2.1 Development Status of Private Hospitals in China

5.2.2 Features of Private Hospitals

5.2.3 Development Prospect of Private Hospitals

5.3 Foreign-funded Hospitals

5.3.1 Status of Foreign-funded Hospitals in China

5.3.2 Features of Foreign-funded Hospitals

5.3.3 Development Trend of Foreign-funded Hospitals



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6 Analysis of Investment in Medical Industry in China, 2011-2014

6.1 Analysis of Investment in Medical Industry

6.1.1 Features of Investment in China Medical Industry

6.1.2 Investment Environment of Medical Industry in China

6.1.3 Investment Mode

6.2 Analysis of Financing in Medical Industry

6.2.1 Background of Medical Institution Financing

6.2.2 Financing Modes of Medical Institutions

6.3 M&A in China Medical Industry

6.3.1 M&A Background

6.3.2 M&A Status

6.3.3 Case Study



7 Prospect of Medical Industry in China, 2014-2018

7.1 Factors Influencing Development in Medical Industry in China

7.1.1 Government Policies

7.1.2 Economic Situation

7.1.3 Population Structure

7.1.4 Environment Pollution

7.2 Forecast on Supply in China Medical Industry

7.2.1 Overall Situation

7.2.2 Public Medical Institutions

7.2.3 Private and Foreign-funded Medical Institutions

7.2.4 Segmented Medical Fields

7.3 Analysis of Demand in China Medical Market

7.3.1 Overall Demand

7.3.2 Segmented Market Demand

7.4 Prospect of Investment Opportunities in China Medical Industry, 2014-2018

7.5 Recommendations on Development and Investment



Chart Comparison of Taxes in Different Types of Hospitals in China

Chart Number of Different Types of Medical Institutions in China, 2009-2013

Chart Number of Medical Employees in China, 2009-2013

Chart Number of Beds in China Medical Institutions, 2009-2013

Chart Actual Market Size of Medical Industry in China, 2009-2013

Chart Number of Ophthalmological Hospitals in China, 2009-2013

Chart Estimation on the Number of Myopia Patients in China, 2009-2013

Chart Number of Pediatric Hospitals in China, 2009-2013

Chart Number of Gynecological Hospitals in China, 2009-2013

Chart Number of Tumor Hospitals in China, 2009-2013

Chart Number of Stomatological Hospitals in China, 2009-2013

Chart Number of Foreign-funded Hospitals in China, 2009-2013

Chart M&A Cases in China Medical Industry, 2011-2014

Chart Forecast on Market Size of Medical Industry in China, 2014-2018



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