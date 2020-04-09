Medical Inventory Software Market Size Witnessed to Take an Uptick Globally by 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Medical inventory software is tailored to track healthcare specific products such as medications, surgical supplies, wheelchairs and more. Inventory tracked can range from pharmaceuticals to lab kits to MRI machines.



Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.



As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



In 2018, the Global Medical Inventory Software Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Medical Inventory Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Inventory Software Market development in United States, Europe and China.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Inventory Software Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



The key players covered in this study:

EZOfficeInventory

ASAP Systems

Surgi-Sys

Binary Stream Software

CardinalHealth

Tri Tech Information Systems

DSS

inBeam Technologies

Phoenix Data Systems

BDM IT Solutions

TCLogic



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Cloud-based

On-premises



Market segment by Application, split into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



