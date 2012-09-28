Medical Laboratories Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The medical laboratories market remained unaffected during the economic recession as a result of the rising need for medical testing and the growing ageing population. This industry is expected to witness growth in the coming future due to technological improvements in testing procedures.



Demand for medical testing will increase with a larger number of people availing the benefits of medical insurance. Also, as chronic diseases become more common, there is a need to develop sophisticated testing procedures in order to drive industry growth. Medical laboratories provide analytic services to determine the cause of a disease through evaluation of a patient’s history, examination, and data. These services are provided to patients with reference from healthcare practitioners.



Market Segmentation



Based on the testing services provided



- Routine medical testing

- Esoteric medical testing

- Anatomical pathology testing

- Diagnostic imaging services



This research report on the medical laboratories industry analyzes its segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research study are



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



This report includes a complete analysis of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, factors limiting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the technological advancements in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top market players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants in the market.



The major players in this industry are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Inc., The British United Provident Association Limited (BUPA), NHS Blood and Transplant, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report includes an analysis of the leading market players and their market strategies

- It helps to make informed business decisions on the basis of in-depth analysis of the market

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the market

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of the different market segments

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest market trends It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It provides a clear understanding of the changing competition dynamics and helps to stay ahead in the competition



