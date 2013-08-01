Medical Laboratories & Research Traders Recap: Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR), Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX), PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI), Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR), Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX), PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI), Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)



Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) opened its shares at the price of $32.20 for the day. Its closing price was $33.40 after gaining +10.93% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.41million shares, while its average trading volume remained 489,558.00 shares. The beta of ALR stands at1.52.

Alere Inc. is a provider of point-of-care diagnostics and services. The Company's products and services help healthcare practitioners make treatment decisions and improve outcomes for individuals living with chronic disease.



Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) percentage change plunged -0.17% to close at $58.31 with the total traded volume of 1.23 million shares, and average volume of 1.46 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $55.16 - $064.87, while its day lowest price was $58.11 and it hit its day highest price at $58.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (Quest Diagnostics), is a provider of diagnostic testing, information and services, providing insights that enable patients and physicians to make healthcare decisions.



PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) started its trading session with the price of $34.43 and closed at $34.09 by scoring -0.84%. PKI’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.09 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 917,980.00 shares. The beta of PKI stands at 1.00. Day range of the stock was $34.09 -$35.58.

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a provider of technology, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets.



Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) ended its day with the loss of -0.70% and closed at the price of $96.74 after opening at $97.55. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.03 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 806,788.00 shares.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company in the United States.



