Laser treatment use an intense light beam to burn, cut, or destroy tissue. LASER is an abbreviation for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation. Lasers have several medical applications. Because of the laser beam's small size and precise accuracy, medical personnel may safely treat tissue without causing damage to the surrounding region. Laser technology is commonly used to treat varicose veins, corneal eye surgery, tumour treatment, and other ailments.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Medical Laser Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Since the use of Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation (LASER) has grown in popularity and information accessibility, patient expectations for painless and non-invasive procedures have increased. Currently, lasers have opened up a potentially lucrative market in the fields of dentistry and medicine to treat patients and their wellbeing. Lasers were introduced into dentistry to enable professionals to get around traditional techniques' limitations. Lasers have recently gained a foothold in contemporary dentistry, bringing comfort, ease, efficiency, and specificity to patients and practitioners. For instance, the most popular lasers in dentistry include erbium (Er: YAG, Er, Cr: YSGG), Nd: YAG, diode, and CO2. Practitioners state that erbium lasers are safe, more efficient, and convenient than conventional dental procedures.



Restraints:



The high equipment cost, side effects associated with laser surgeries, and government regulatory policies are some factors the market is expected to hamper in the forecast period.



Segmentation Analysis:



Medical Laser Market is segmented By Product Type, By Type, Application, End-User



By Product Type:



- Solid State Laser Systems

- Gas Laser Systems

- Dye Laser Systems

- Diode Laser Systems

- Others



By Type:



- Disposable Laser Fiber

- Reusable Laser Fiber



By Application:



- Dermatology

- Ophthalmology

- Urology

- Dentistry

- Gynecology

- Cardiovascular

- Others



By End-User:



- Hospitals

- Specialty Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgery Centers

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



Major key players in the medical laser market are



- Lumenis Be Ltd

- Alcon Laboratories Inc.

- Syneron-Candela

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Bausch & Lomb

- Dentsply Sirona

- Fotona

- Mehra Eyetech Pvt. Ltd.

- Cutera, Inc.



Regional Analysis:



North America had the biggest revenue share. Continuous developments in laser-assisted devices to offer advanced treatments in healthcare facilities with reduced risk of post-procedural complications are some of the factors the market is expected to boost during the forecast period. Cosmetic surgery, for example, is fairly widespread. In the United States, more than 15 million cosmetic surgery treatments are performed each year.



