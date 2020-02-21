Medical Laser Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- The global medical laser market size was valued at $6,947 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $16,230 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019-2026.



The Diode lasers market has varied medical applications; for instance it is used in several aesthetic treatments and photodynamic therapy. In addition to this, solid state laser system is expected to grow due to its numerous variants which have specific uses in medical related treatments such as tattoo removal, periodontology, vein removal and skin treatment.



On the basis of its applications, the global medical laser market is segmented into ophthalmology, dermatology, gynaecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular and others. There is increase in use of laser system in application such as cardiovascular diseases. The prevalence of heart related diseases and the rapid technological advancement of cost effective laser-based techniques for medical treatment has attributed to the growth of this market.



The medical laser market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest share in medical laser system market due to the rising incidences of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Asia pacific is the fastest growing market. Growth of this region can be attributed to factors such as unmet need for medical treatment in developing countries such as China and India



The key players in global medical laser include Alcon Laboratories, Inc., AngioDynamics Corp., American Medical Systems, Inc., Biolase Inc, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Cardiogenesis Corporation, Inc, Lumenis Ltd., IRIDEX Corp., Novadaq Technologies, Inc., Photomedex, Inc., Spectranetics Corporation, and Syneron-Candela.



There is an increase in the demand for medical lasers, owing to rise in incidence of eye disorders due to growth in aged population, increase in number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments globally, and surge in importance of aesthetic laser procedures. However, stringent safety regulations and high rate of failure of laser-based surgical procedure restrain the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for laser treatment in the emerging countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global medical laser market players.



The global medical laser market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use, and region. Based on the product type, the market is classified into solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. The solid-state laser systems segment is further categorized into holmium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Ho:Yag) systems, erbium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Er:Yag) systems, neodymium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Nd:Yag) systems, potassium titanyl phosphate laser systems, alexandrite laser systems, ruby laser systems, and Q switch laser. Moreover, the gas laser systems are divided into CO2 laser systems, argon laser systems, krypton laser systems, metal vapor laser systems, helium–neon (He-Ne) laser systems, and excimer laser systems. Based on application, the market is categorized into ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, and others. The ophthalmology segment is divided into refractive error surgery, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and others. In addition, the dermatology segment is divided into skin resurfacing, pigment treatment, tattoo removal, hair removal, and others. The urology is divided into lithotripsy and tissue ablation. The gynecology segment is divided into vaginal rejuvenation and others. Further, the cardiology segment is categorized into coronary artery disease, ventricular and supraventricular arrhythmias, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease. Based on end user, the market is segmented into surgical, cosmetic, and dental. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Browse key industry insights spread across 349 pages data tables & figures & charts from the report :Medical Laser Market by Product Type (Solid-State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Lasers Systems, and Diode Laser Systems), Application (Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular, and Others), and End User (Surgical, Cosmetic, and Dental): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Few Points of TOC :

Chapter 3: Market Overview



3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Force Analysis

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis of Medical Laser, By Region, 2018 & 2026

3.5. Market Evolution

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Top Player Positioning, 2018

3.8. Impact of Government Regulations On Global Medical Laser Market



3.8.1. Fda

3.8.2. Ce Mark

3.8.3. Pharmaceuticals And Medical Devices Agency And Ministry of Health, Labor, And Welfare (Mhlw)



3.8.4. Impact Analysis

3.8.4.1. Laws, Regulations & Performance Standards of Medical Laser

3.8.4.2. Laser Hazard Classes

3.8.4.3. Premarket Requirements



3.9. Patent Analysis (2016-2018)

3.9.1. Patent Analysis, By Year

3.9.2. By Country

3.9.3. By Applicant



3.10. Market Dynamics

3.10.1. Drive

3.10.1.1. High Adoption of Medical Lasers For Cosmetic Surgeries

3.10.1.2. Increased Incidence of Various Chronic Diseases Globally

3.10.1.3. Increased Technological Advancements

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.2.1. High Cost of The Medical Lasers

3.10.2.2. Lack of Acceptance of New Technology

3.10.3. Opportunities

3.10.3.1. Expanded Applications of Lasers Across Clinical Areas



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

- Solid-State Laser Systems

o Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

o Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

o Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

o Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

o Alexandrite Laser Systems

o Ruby Laser Systems

o Q-switch lasers

- Gas Laser Systems

o CO2 Laser Systems

o Argon Laser Systems

o Krypton Laser Systems

o Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

o Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

o Excimer Laser Systems

- Dye Lasers Systems

- Diode Laser Systems



By Application

- Ophthalmology

o Refractive Error Surgery

o Cataract Surgery

o Glaucoma Surgery

o Others

- Dermatology

o Skin Resurfacing

o Pigment Treatment

o Tattoo Removal

o Hair Removal

o Others

- Gynecology

o Vaginal Rejuvenation

o Others

- Dentistry

- Urology

o Lithotripsy

o Tissue Ablation



