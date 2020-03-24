Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global "Medical Lasers Market 2020" will witness considerable growth due to growing applications of medical lasers in surgical procedures. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Medical Lasers: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 3,778.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 12,327.8 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9%.



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Medical Lasers Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Medical Lasers Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Medical Lasers Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



En. S.p.A.,

Lumenis,

Fotona,

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.,

BIOLASE, Inc.,

Sisram Medical Ltd.,

IRIDEX Corporation,

CANDELA CORPORATION,

Topcon Corporation.



Increasing Product Launches Will Prove Chief Growth Driver



The rising adoption of medical lasers across diverse applications has encouraged companies to come adopt standout business strategies. Due to the presence of several medical lasers market companies, it is becoming difficult to establish a strong presence without product differentiation and this has sparked several product innovations. The report highlights a few of the noteworthy medical lasers market products that have contributed significant growth of the market in recent years. In May 2018, OmniGuide Surgical announced the launch of a new medical laser system, aimed at initiating enhanced surgical procedures. The company announced the commercial release of its C-LAS line of the Sight CO2 laser system. Fortune Business Insights predicts that this product will help OmniGuide generate a substantial medical lasers market revenue. Additionally, Fortune Business Insights states that OmniGuide's latest product will have a positive impact on the growth of the global medical lasers market in the forthcoming years.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Technological Advancements

New Product Launch, By Key Players

Detailed Product Portfolio, By Key Players

Pricing Analysis, By Key Players

Overview of Laser Surgical Procedures, By Key Regions

Key Mergers & Acquisitions, By Key Players

Global Medical Lasers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Surgical Lasers

Dental Lasers

Aesthetic Lasers

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Laser Systems

Consumables

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Medical Lasers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Surgical Lasers

Dental Lasers

Aesthetic Lasers

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Laser Systems

Consumables

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Medical Lasers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Surgical Lasers

Dental Lasers

Aesthetic Lasers

Others

Continued...



