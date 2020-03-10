Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- The global "medical lasers market" will witness considerable growth due to growing applications of medical lasers in surgical procedures. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Medical Lasers: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 3,778.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 12,327.8 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9%.



Global Medical Lasers Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Leading Players operating in the Medical Lasers Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



En. S.p.A.,

Lumenis,

Fotona,

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.,

BIOLASE, Inc.,

Sisram Medical Ltd.,

IRIDEX Corporation,

CANDELA CORPORATION,

Topcon Corporation.



Backed by Exceptional Product Portfolios, El.En. S.p.A., Lumenis, and Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Dominated the Market in 2018



The global medical lasers market is semi-consolidated in nature. Three of the leading medical lasers market companies have accounted for maximum share of the global medical lasers market. Accounting to their strong market presence, combined with a renowned market brand, El.En. S.p.A., Lumenis, and Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., dominated the global medical lasers market in 2018. Having said that, increasing efforts put in by other medical lasers market companies have showcased massive potential and consolidation is likely to be diminished in the coming years.



