The rising government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of hospitals in the emerging economies are driving the demand for the market.
In the latest report titled "Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Medical Lighting Technologies business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Over the forecast timeframe, the increasing government investment in healthcare facilities is anticipated to accelerate the market growth of medical lightning technologies. Besides, In developing countries, the growing proliferation of hospitals is anticipated to further boost the market growth. Furthermore, Technically advanced and specialized lighting solutions are often needed for operation theatres since these solutions play a very important role in the efficient operation, Which is expected to stimulate the market growth in the forecast period.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corporation plc, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Cree Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Burton Medical Products Corporation, Brandon Medical Co Ltd., DRE Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Lighting Technologies Market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Specialty lighting
Surgical lighting systems
Surface-mounted Lights
Troffers
Accessories
Examination lighting systems
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Intensive care units (ICU)
Operating room/surgical suites
Examination rooms
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Incandescent and Halogen
Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
Fluorescent lighting technologies
Renewable Energy
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Medical Lighting Technologies market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Medical Lighting Technologies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Medical Lighting Technologies Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The rising government spending on healthcare infrastructure
4.2.2.2. Growing technological advancements in lighting solutions
4.2.2.3. Increasing number of hospitals in the developing economies
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of led lighting solution
4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Medical Lighting Technologies Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Specialty lighting
5.1.2. Surgical lighting systems
5.1.3. Surface-mounted Lights
5.1.4. Troffers
5.1.5. Accessories
5.1.6. Examination lighting systems
5.1.7. Others
Chapter 6. Medical Lighting Technologies Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Intensive care units (ICU)
6.1.2. Operating room/surgical suites
6.1.3. Examination rooms
6.1.4. Others
CONTINUED…!!
