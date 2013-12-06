Medical Loans from AMS Financial Are Now Available

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- A medical or dental expense that is not covered by insurance can be cumbersome, so be proactive and get easy Medical Loans with AMS Financial. This medical financing firm funds numerous medical conditions like dental cosmetic surgery, audiology, chiropractic surgery, LASIK surgery and veterinary surgery.



Their medical financing options, whether a loan or Medical Credit Card, offer a sense of security as well as peace of mind in case a medical issue surfaces. Now there are online options that will help ease the stress over billing issues; medical loans are a helpful, budget-friendly option.



While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “Applying for medical credit is really simple. Often time’s online approval will be generated in less than a minute. Funding, if approved, should take a week or less to receive, and can often be direct deposited into the person’s bank account. There are many things that are financed for medical credit.”



In fact, whether it is Cosmetic Surgery Financing or any other healthcare service that needs to be insured; the insurance solutions at AMS Financial are unmatched. Above all, customer satisfaction is this company’s goal, and always exceeds the customer’s expectations.



About AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.

AMS Financial, located in Charleston, SC, is known for dental loans, health care loans, medical loans and health care financing. AMS Financial is a trusted partner to over 15,000 service provider partners nationwide. In addition, the company is an industry expert on consumer financing and has been featured in many trade magazines and industry round tables. They have over 30 years of hands-on consumer direct lending experience in financing dental procedures, cosmetic surgeries and any other type of medical financing needs, helping their clients get their loan quickly and efficiently.



To know more, please visit http://www.mymedcredit.com/.



Contact:-

AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.,

295 Seven Farms Drive, Suite C-201,

Charleston, SC 29492