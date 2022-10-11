NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Medical Malpractice Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Medical Malpractice Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Chubb (United States), AIG (United States), Hiscox (Bermuda), Allianz (Germany), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), XL Group (United States), AXA (France), Travelers (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Doctors Company (United States).



Scope of the Report of Medical Malpractice Insurance

Medical malpractice insurance is also called medical professional liability insurance. It is an errors and mission type of coverage. It protects the healthcare professionals and physicians for the claims alleging their negligent acts caused injury to patients. This insurance is essential for nurses, dentists, opticians, physical therapists, or anyone else who provides healthcare services. This malpractice coverage is given by both standard insurers like CNA and AIG and specialty insurers like NORCAL Mutual and MedPro. Moreover, it covers costs such as lawyer fees, settlement and arbitration costs, medical damages, and punitive damages.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Claims-made policy, Occurrence policy), Coverages (Legal Fees, Settlement and Arbitration Costs, Medical Damages, Punitive Damages), Sources of coverage (Standard insurers, Specialty Insurers), Distribution channel (Insurance provider, Online channel, Insurance brokers, Others)



Market Trends:

Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Surgeries



Market Drivers:

Increasing Cases of Medical Malpractice

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled with Number of Surgeries Across the Globe



Opportunities:

Rising Number of Surgeries for Accidental Injuries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



