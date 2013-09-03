Medical Mistakes Kill 15,000 Elderly Patients a Month

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- When going under the knife, a patient is taking a risk, and unfortunately studies show that those risks can lead to death. According to research by the U.S. government, mistakes and other unavoidable problems kill an estimated 15,000 elderly patients a month.



“More than 13 percent of patients covered by Medicare, the government health insurance for the elderly, or about 134,000 people monthly have some sort of so-called adverse event each month,” as stated in a Rueters 2010 report. “These include mistakes such as surgical errors or sometimes unavoidable problems such as an infection spread in the hospital, or patients having their blood sugar fall to unusually low levels.”



The Office of the Inspector General at the Health and Human Service Department claims that medical malpractice claims the lives of at least 195,000 people year. The number is a significant increase from malpractice numbers back in 2000; then, about 98,000 Americans died from medical errors.



Some patients are fortunate enough to not have as drastic as an ending to their surgery. The study also reveals that 37 million hospitalizations are a direct result of malpractice, accounding for $324 million in hospital costs in 2008 alone.



With these costly mistakes come lawsuits, and seasoned Chicago attorney Jonathan Rosenfeld is helping families get justice and helping patients get the medical help they need after surgery.



PROSECUTING MISTAKES

Medical malpractice cases remain some of the most vigorously defended personal injury cases. A team of researchers a team of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital analyzed 10,056 resolved medical malpractice cases from 2002 to 2005. Their findings published in the Archives of Internal Medicine paint a fairly ominous success rate for those pursuing a medical malpractice lawsuit. Amongst the findings:



- 79.6% of medical cases that went before a jury resulted in a ‘not guilty’ finding for the accused doctor



- The mean time to resolve a medical negligence case was 19 months, with many litigated cases taking upwards of 3 years to progress through the court system



- The court dismissed many lawsuits. Depending on the type of case, some dismissal rates were close of 60% of the filed cases



For an individual or family considering a medical malpractice case in Illinois, it important to be mindful of the litigation environment. It is important to have a team of medical malpractice lawyers who have both the experience and stamina to see to it that your medical malpractice case gets the legal attention and expenditure of resources necessary to be successful.



PREPPING FOR TRIAL

Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers provide important resources to get victims prepared for any legal action.



Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers has the experience, resources and commitment necessary to successfully pursue the most complex medical malpractice cases. We invite you to arrange an appointment to discuss your case with a Chicago medical malpractice lawyer without charge or obligation to you.



We would honor the opportunity to discuss the following types of medical malpractice cases with you:



- Cerebral palsy

- Birth injuries

- Anesthesia errors

- Surgical errors

- Hospital negligence

- Medication errors

- Infection

- Wrongful death



“Our office has successful prosecuted the most complex medical malpractice cases,” Rosenfeld said. “We are proud of our victories for our clients. However, we are most proud of the fact that we have earned the respect of our colleagues in the legal community enough that they frequently refer their cases to our office due to our track record for excellent results and integrity.”



About Jonathan Rosenfeld

Jonathan Rosenfeld is an Illinois lawyer with a nationwide practice. He represents members of our society who have been seriously injured or killed due to the irresponsible acts of an individual or company. The injured have the same rights as everyone else — to be treated with compassion and respect — but their vulnerability means they need special protection and representation against those who injure, neglect or abuse them. Rosenfeld and his team at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers have an excellent track history to getting clients the service they want and getting them the results the need.



For more information, go to http://www.rosenfeldinjurylawyers.com



Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers

33 N Dearborn St #1930

Chicago, IL 60602

http://www.rosenfeldinjurylawyers.com



News Media Contact

Jonathan Rosenfeld

Phone – (847) 835-8895