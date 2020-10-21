Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Medical N95 Respirators Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Some U.S. stockpiles include N95 filtering facepiece respirators (N95s) that have exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life. U.S. Government decision makers are considering whether these products should be released for use during the COVID-19 response. Information is provided below that may be used to inform these product release decisions. In times of respiratory protective device shortage, such as during the COVID-19 response, supplies must be managed so that protection against exposure is adequate.



Get Sample Copy of this Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10082335333/global-medical-n95-respirators-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery/inquiry?Mode=12&Source=releasewire



Top Leading Companies of Global Medical N95 Respirators Market are 3M, Gerson, Hakugen, Ansell, Cardinal Health, Sinotextiles, CM, Vogmask, Te Yin, Kimberly-clark, DACH, Shanghai Dasheng, Honeywell, KOWA and others.



NIH study validates decontamination methods for re-use of N95 respirators



N95 respirators can be decontaminated effectively and maintain functional integrity for up to three uses, according to National Institutes of Health scientists. N95 respirators are designed for single-use and are worn by healthcare providers to reduce exposure to airborne infectious agents, including the virus that causes COVID-19. The study was conducted in a controlled laboratory setting, and the results were posted on a preprint server on today(link is external). The findings are not yet peer-reviewed but are being shared to assist the public health response to COVID-19. The study investigators are with NIH's Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana, part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). With collaborators from the University of California, Los Angeles, they tested the decontamination of small sections of N95 filter fabric that had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Decontamination methods tested included vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP), 70-degree Celsius dry heat, ultraviolet light, and 70% ethanol spray.



All four methods eliminated detectable viable virus from the N95 fabric test samples. The investigators then treated fully intact, clean respirators with the same decontamination methods to test their reuse durability. Volunteer RML employees wore the masks for two hours to determine if they maintained a proper fit and seal over the face; decontamination was repeated three times with each mask using the same procedure.



Honeywell, 3M to ramp up N95 face masks production



March 23, 2020: Both Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) will produce millions of additional N95 respirators to protect U.S. health care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Honeywell (Charlotte, N.C.) said yesterday that it will expand operations at its Smithfield, R.I. eye protection products plant so that the plant can also manufacture millions of N95 masks. Honeywell said it will immediately start to hire at least 500 new workers to support the efforts, which will deliver masks to the U.S. Departement of Health and Human Services to boost the national stockpile.



Other businesses along the supply chain including industrial equipment providers and raw materials suppliers will benefit from the increased mask production, Honeywell said.



On The Basis Of Product, The Medical N95 Respirators Market Is Primarily Split Into



Mask with Exhalation Valve

Mask without Exhalation Valve



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Individual

Industrial

Hospital & Clinic



This report focuses on Medical N95 Respirators volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical N95 Respirators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



Browse Full Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10082335333/global-medical-n95-respirators-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery?Mode=12&Source=releasewire



Following are major Table of Content of Medical N95 Respirators Industry:



- Medical N95 Respirators Market Sales Overview.

- Medical N95 Respirators Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

- Medical N95 Respirators Market Sales Analysis by Region.

- Medical N95 Respirators Market Sales Analysis by Type.

- Medical N95 Respirators Market Analysis by Application.

- Medical N95 Respirators Market -Manufacturers Analysis.



Customization of the Report:



MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com