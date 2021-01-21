New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- This concentrator takes air by removing nitrogen from it, aiding people who require medical oxygen due to their low oxygen levels in the blood. Medical oxygen concentrators have been crucial for treating several diseases, especially chronic pulmonary disease. The global market of medical oxygen concentrators is estimated to generate revenue of USD 3,312.25 Million by 2027, growing from a registered valuation of USD 1,847 Million in the year 2019, with a 7.6% CAGR in the estimated duration.



Market Drivers



Rising concentration of harmful gases, pollution, carbon dioxide in the environment leading towards increasing cases of different respiratory disorders like asthma, and growing geriatric population are stimulating demand for medical oxygen concentrators, thus, fueling market growth. The high occurrence of respiratory diseases has led the manufacturers in focusing to the development of advanced and innovative solutions for treating such diseases, which is also triggering demand in market. Moreover, increasing level of air pollution due to growing smokers' number is another factor supporting growth of the industry. Additionally, rising awareness regarding the use of several medical products for enhancing life quality is providing significant opportunity in the industry's growth.



Key participants include Chart Industries, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nidek Medic, among others.



Regional Outlook



The region of North America has been dominating the global market valued at USD 687.9 million in the year 2018. The region would retain its dominance due to the fast development of healthcare and home care services and favorable government policies.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Medical Oxygen Concentrators market on the basis of product, application, technology, and region:



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



· Portable oxygen concentrators



· Stationary oxygen concentrators



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



· Homecare



· Non-Homecare



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



· Continuous Flow



· Pulse Dose



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



· North America



· Europe



· Asia Pacific



· Middle East & Africa



· Latin America



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising prevalence of COPD

3.2. Growing geriatric population

Chapter 4. Medical Oxygen Concentrators Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Oxygen Concentrators Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing number of patients requiring Long-Term Oxygen Therapy (LTOT)

4.4.1.2. High unmet needs for oxygen in developing and underdeveloped countries

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Low commercial penetration in emerging economies

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Medical Oxygen Concentrators Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Medical Oxygen Concentrators PESTEL Analysis



Continue…



