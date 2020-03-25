Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Medical Oxygen Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Medical Oxygen Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Medical Oxygen Systems. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Koninklijke Philips N.V (The Netherlands), Inogen, Inc. (United States), BOC Healthcare (United Kingdom), Precision Medical, Inc. (United States), Luxfer Group (United Kingdom), Cryofab, Inc. (United States), Responsive Respiratory, Inc. (United States), Atlas Copco (Sweden), GCE group (Sweden) and High Vacuum Maintenance (HVM) S.R.L. (Italy).



Medical oxygen systems are also known as oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen cylinders which are majorly used in homecare settings, and is mostly preferred by elderly patients who have difficulty in mobility, and depend on reliable oxygen supply. Some common chronic medical conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, emphysema, a common long-term effect of smoking requires oxygen therapy or supplemental oxygen in order to get enough oxygen.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Product Launches for Medical Oxygen System for Homecare Settings and Hospitals

- Rising Urbanisation and Industrialisation



Market Trend

- Rising Initiatives by Key Players in Development of Medical Oxygen Systems for Various Purposes



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness among Customers

- High Cost Associated with Medical Oxygen Systems



Opportunities

- Growing Technological Advancements and Innovation of Oxygen Therapies

- Rising Approvals from the Regulatory Authorities



Challenges

- Stiff Competition Between Major Players



The Global Medical Oxygen Systems is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (On-site Medical Oxygen Systems, Remote Medical Oxygen Systems), Application (Small/Rural Hospitals, Community Hospitals, Large Hospitals, Other use), Components (Compressor, Air Purify Components, PSA Oxygen Generator, Cylinders, PLC Control System), Modality (Portable Oxygen System, Stationary/Standalone Oxygen System)



Top Players in the Market are: Koninklijke Philips N.V (The Netherlands), Inogen, Inc. (United States), BOC Healthcare (United Kingdom), Precision Medical, Inc. (United States), Luxfer Group (United Kingdom), Cryofab, Inc. (United States), Responsive Respiratory, Inc. (United States), Atlas Copco (Sweden), GCE group (Sweden) and High Vacuum Maintenance (HVM) S.R.L. (Italy).



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



