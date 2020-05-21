Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Medical Polymers Market (Product - Medical Fibers and Resins, Medical Elastomers, and Biodegradable Medical Plastics; Application - Medical Devices and Equipment, Medical Packaging, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global medical polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Expanding Medical Devices Market is Majorly Driving the Medical Polymers Market



The expanding medical devices market is majorly driving the medical polymers market. Moreover, the growing demand for home healthcare treatment is expanding the demand for medical polymers. Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population is supporting the growth of the medical polymers market.



However, the fluctuation in raw material prices is the major restraining factor for the growth of the medical polymers market. Nevertheless, the development of smart polymers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the medical polymers market.



North America Held the Highest Market Share, Dominating the Global Medical Polymers Market



Regionally, North America held the highest market share, dominating the global medical polymers market. The dominance of North America attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and better reimbursement situation in this region. Moreover, the advantages such as low-cost, enhanced performance over ceramic and metals boost the growth of the medical polymers market.



While the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate among the other regions owing to the growing medical tourism and rise in government initiatives to support research and development activities in the field of polymers and medicine.



Medical Polymers Market Coverage



