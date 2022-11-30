Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Medical Properties Trust, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Medical Properties Trust directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Birmingham, AL based Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.24 billion in 2020 to over $1.54 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $431.45 million in 2020, to $656.02 million in 2021.



On October 6, 2022, The Bear Cave released a report titled "More Problems at Medical Properties Trust (MPW)." The Bear Cave report claims it "uncovers a haphazard assortment of issues including distressed tenants, dubious representations, excessive spending, potential auditor independence issues, and a perplexing undisclosed entity for property management."



Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) declined from $24.13 per share on January 14, 2022, to as low as $10.00 per share on October 7, 2022.



