Medical Protective Clothing Market Business Outlook in the Time of Covid-19 Demands Exponential Growth to 2030 - DuPont., KCWW., ANSELL LTD., 3M, Honeywell

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a lockdown that has become a wreaking havoc across the globe, has led to spur in demand for Medical Protective Clothing from the medical professionals.Accordong to Study Protective clothing protects the wearer from physical, nuclear, pathogenic, and chemical hazards. It protects the bodyby shieldingit from external influences such as heat, chemicals, mechanical hazards, foul weather, etc.When used properly, it acts as a barrier between infectious materials such as viral &bacterial contaminants and the skin, mouth, nose, or eyes.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Medical Protective Clothing Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the Global Medical Protective Clothing Market is anticipated to grow at aCAGR of ~6%from 2020 to 2030.



TopPlayers:



Some of the prominent players in the global medical protective clothing market include DuPont., KCWW., ANSELL LTD., 3M, Honeywell International Inc.,Lakeland Inc., Irudek, Berkshire Corporation., Kappler, Inc., Tronex International, Inc., and others.



Growing Factor:



The market growth of medical protective clothingcan be attributed to factors, such asthe growing number of surgeries and increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), 3 million Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) procedures would be performed by 2030 in the U.S. alone. Moreover, the number of spinal surgeries isincreasing and approximately 432,000 spinal fusions are performed each year in the U.S.Additionally, increasing awareness among people regardingmedical protective clothing also facilitated the market growth of medical protective clothing globally. In the ongoing fight against the COVID-19, people are becoming more and more self-conscious regarding the use of protective clothing as a precautionary measure. This willlead to an increaseddemand formedical protective clothing production.Furthermore, increasing investments and collaborationsby major biopharmaceutical companies are also leading to market growth. For instance, DuPont has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and FedEx. Over 500,000 Tyvek garments will be shipped to the U.S. each weekfrom Vietnam with the help of FedEx.



Other factors,suchas supportive government policies,areexpected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, technological advancementsin the development of medical protective clothing by the keyplayerswill alsoboost marketgrowth.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to itslarge population base, high prevalence of infectious diseases, and several regulatoryreforms.Additionally, there is anemerging scope for medical tourism in the APAC region.People are traveling to various countries in this region due to excellent quality of medical services and technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, R&D activities by key market players for thedevelopment of innovative productsarealso expected to propelgrowth in theAPAC region.



Key Elements that the Report Acknowledges:



-Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

-Key factors driving the Medical Protective Clothing Market .

-Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Medical Protective Clothing Market .

-Challenges to market growth.

-Key vendors of Energy Management System Market.

-Detailed SWOT analysis.

-Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Energy Management System Market.

-Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions



