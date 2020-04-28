Medical Protective Goggles/Safety Glasses are forms of protective eyewear that usually enclose or protect the area surrounding the eye in order to prevent particulates, water or chemicals from striking the eyes. In healthcare, protective goggles are used during patient care activities that are likely to generate splashes and sprays of blood, body fluids, secretions, or excretions.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Medical Protective Goggles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the Global Medical Protective Goggles Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5.5% from 2020 to 2030.
Protective equipment's are considered extremely important for safety of healthcare personnel as it protects them from hospitalized infected people. Recent outbreak ofCOVID-19 across the globe has heightened the demand of this equipment's. Government bodies across the globe are adopting several initiatives/strategies to fast-track the development of such protective equipment's by providing necessary grants, permissions, clearances & approvals in order to meet the needs of healthcare community.
Leading Key Players:
Phillips-safety, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Univet, Bollé Safety, Sellstrom, Radians, Inc. Radians PPE, Protective Industrial Products, MCR Safety, Gateway Safety, Inc., among others.
Medical Protective Goggles Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Prescription
- Non-Prescription
By End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
Key Findings In Medical Protective Goggles Market Report:
