Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

The global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,339.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to grow due to the rising number of cancer-related incidence. The increasing usage of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine for diagnosis and treatment will drive the demand for the market.



The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key participants include Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, Bertin Instruments, Polimaster, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Amray Group, PTW Freiburg GmBH, Infab Corporation, among others..



The global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market on the product, detectors, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Dosimeters

Passive Dosimeters

Active Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Environment Radiation Monitors

Surface Contamination Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors

Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products



Detectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas-Filled Detectors

GM Counters

Ionization Chambers

Proportional Counters

Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Solid-State Detectors

Semiconductor Detectors

Diamond Detectors



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others



This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.



The report classifies the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Research Report on the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:



Who are the dominant players of the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market and its key segments?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide



4.2.2.2. Growth in the number of people covered by insurance



4.2.2.3. Increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled radiation professionals



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Personal Dosimeters



5.1.1.1. Passive Dosimeters



5.1.1.2. Active Dosimeters



5.1.2. Area Process Monitors



5.1.3. Environment Radiation Monitors



5.1.4. Surface Contamination Monitors



5.1.5. Radioactive Material Monitors



5.1.6. Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products



Chapter 6. Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market By Detectors Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Detectors Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Gas-Filled Detectors



6.1.1.1. GM Counters



6.1.1.2. Ionization Chambers



6.1.1.3. Proportional Counters



6.1.2. Scintillators



6.1.2.1. Inorganic Scintillators



6.1.2.2. Organic Scintillators



6.1.3. Solid-State Detectors



6.1.3.1. Semiconductor Detectors



6.1.3.2. Diamond Detectors



Chapter 7. Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



To Be Continued…!



