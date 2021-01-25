Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- There are many areas where radiation power has been utilized for the benefit of humans, including its applications in the medical segment. A high number of benefits availed by patients owing to the appropriate usage of radiation for improved diagnosis and treatment are evident. It has become a crucial part of modern medical treatment, prominently in treating cancer. Radiation-producing technology like X-ray machines and X-ray diffraction equipment are used in several diagnostic centers and hospitals.



Some of the prominent players in the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety industry include: Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, Bertin Instruments, Polimaster, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Amray Group, PTW Freiburg GmBH, Infab Corporation, among others.



Market Drivers



The key factors which are expected to act as drivers for the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market growth are rising cancer prevalence, rising usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, and a rise in the population of individuals with insurance.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Dosimeters

Passive Dosimeters

Active Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Environment Radiation Monitors

Surface Contamination Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors

Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products



Detectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas-Filled Detectors

GM Counters

Ionization Chambers

Proportional Counters

Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Solid-State Detectors

Semiconductor Detectors

Diamond Detectors



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others



The medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is expected to register extensive growth owing to rising threats of nuclear attacks and technological advancements, like OSL (optically stimulated luminescence), which provide better accuracy for measurement of low levels of radioactivity.



Regional Outlook



In the Asia Pacific region, India, Singapore, Australia, Japan, China, and South Korea are the emerging markets for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety products. In these countries, the market is still in the budding stage. Emerging countries, such as India, Brazil, China, and Russia, are projected to witness a lucrative growth potential in the near future.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide



4.2.2.2. Growth in the number of people covered by insurance



4.2.2.3. Increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled radiation professionals



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Personal Dosimeters



5.1.1.1. Passive Dosimeters



5.1.1.2. Active Dosimeters



5.1.2. Area Process Monitors



5.1.3. Environment Radiation Monitors



5.1.4. Surface Contamination Monitors



5.1.5. Radioactive Material Monitors



5.1.6. Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products



Chapter 6. Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market By Detectors Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Detectors Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Gas-Filled Detectors



6.1.1.1. GM Counters



6.1.1.2. Ionization Chambers



6.1.1.3. Proportional Counters



6.1.2. Scintillators



6.1.2.1. Inorganic Scintillators



6.1.2.2. Organic Scintillators



6.1.3. Solid-State Detectors



6.1.3.1. Semiconductor Detectors



6.1.3.2. Diamond Detectors



Continue…!



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the near future owing to increased cancer incidences, a rise in the presence of hospitals in the region, and an increase in the number of installations of radiological imaging instruments.

