Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters) Safety (Full-Body Protection) & End User (Hospitals, Non-Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Medical Radiation Detection Market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027 from USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The high prevalence of cancers, the growing geriatric population, the growing number of radio diagnostic procedures performed, the rising adoption of radiation therapy, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the medical radiation detection & safety market.



The gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market, by detector type segment, in 2021



The medical radiation monitoring, & safety market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators based on type of detector. The gas-filled detectors accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, mainly due to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors and their wide applications in the medical imaging field.



Personal dosimeters segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The medical radiation detection market is segmented into personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environmental radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, radioactive material monitors, and other medical radiation detection and monitoring products. In 2021, the personal dosimeters segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring market. Factors such as growing awareness of the need for radiation protection among medical professionals and increased radiological procedures across the globe.



Full-body protection segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by medical radiation safety products



The medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is segmented into full-body protection products, face protection products, hand safety products, and other medical radiation safety products. In 2021, the full-body protection segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation safety market. The large share of this segment can be attributed primarily due to the growing number of radiological procedures and increasing awareness among physicians, radiologists, and patients.



The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety, by end user segment, in 2021



Based on end users the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is segmented into hospitals and non-hospitals. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The increasing number of hospitals across the globe is driving the growth of this segment.



The global medical radiation detection market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation safety market. The North American medical radiation market growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about radiation safety and the growing number of radio diagnostic procedures performed.



The major players operating in this Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market are Fortive (US), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), AliMed, Inc. (US), Polimaster Ltd. (Republic of Belarus), AmRay Group (Ireland), Infab, LLC (US), Burlington Medical (US), Bertin Instruments (France), Radiation Detection Company (RDC) Inc. (US), Arrow-Tech, Inc. (US), Centronic (UK), SE International, Inc. (US), ATOMTEX (Belarus), Nucleonix Systems (India), Alpha Spectra, Inc. (US), LND (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Micron Technology, Inc. (UK), Scionix Holland (Netherland), Lite Tech Industries, LLC (US), BLOXR Solutions, LLC (US).