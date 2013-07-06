Medical Radiation Detection/Protection Market Worth $1,231 Million - 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- The "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market - [Dosimeter, Lead Apron, Geiger Counter, Ionization Chamber, Scintillator, Semiconductor Detector, Terahertz Detector, Lead Eyewear & Glove]- Competitive Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017" analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-radiation-protection-market-1200.html



This report studies the global radiation protection (detection, monitoring, and safety) market for medical applications over the forecast period of 2012 to 2017.



Radiation protection is the science of protecting the human population and environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation, such as electromagnetic and particulate radiations.



The global Medical radiation protection market, on the basis of industry, is classified into five segments, namely, medical, manufacturing, defense, nuclear power plants, and homeland security. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach $1,231 million in 2017. Radiation protection for medical applications holds the largest share - 60% - of the global radiation protection market.



The radiation protection industry has witnessed a myriad of technological advancements over the past two decades. It is expected that this trend will continue in the future in a bid to solve present challenges and fill unmet needs of the market. Manufacturers have now been focusing on the development of technologically advanced radiation protection devices and accessories such as hand-held radiation detectors, lead-free aprons and gloves, and software applications that are able to provide better protection from exposure to harmful radiations.



Increasing use of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases, rising incidences of cancer, growing awareness among radiation professionals, and technological advancements are the major drivers propelling the growth of this market. However, a few pivotal factors hindering growth are lack of proper standardization and calibration protocols for radiation protection devices, dearth of adequate skills and training among radiation professionals, and scarcity of raw materials to manufacture radiation safety accessories.



The key players in the medical protection market are Landauer, Inc. (U.S.), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Detection Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), AmRay Medical (Ireland), Bar-Ray Products, Inc. (U.S.), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Protech Radiation Safety (U.S.), ProtecX (U.K.), and UnforsRaySafe AB (Sweden).



