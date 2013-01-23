Medical Record Scanning That Eliminates Paper Charts Is Now Available at American Office Systems

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Is the office overwhelmed with paperwork and filing cabinets that are overflowing with medical records? Eliminate all the disorganization and start using medical chart scanning that is now available from New York’s own American Office Systems. This will allow offices to have every piece of a patient’s history digitally, making for a more quick and efficient office. Instead of routing through filing cabinets looking for patients in alphabetical order, or searching for a misplaced folder, this technology will make things much easier. With the help of American Office Systems, employees can now access any computer through their EMR system.



They also offer ChartCapture, which allows businesses to capture every file and paperwork of the patient’s history from over the years and have them digitally available in 90 seconds or less. AOS services are available to Bucks and Montgomery County, PA as well as New York. Medical offices can take full advantage of this system that provides documentation in full color, eliminating the need for paper charts. The medical record scanning company of PA makes it extremely user friendly with built in software that allows for any patient changes to be saved and secure. Electronic medical records or EMR is one of the most effective scanning methods that is perfect for documenting the past, present, and future data. In the health care industry this is one of the most preferred ways to organize and keep track of medical history of patients.



With medical history and information being very confidential and private, one can be sure that their technology gives secure access from any computer that is able to retrieve this information. Offices no longer will have to swim in paperwork and overflowing files, giving doctors and nurses the most up-to-date medical history on patients. American Office Systems understands that sometimes information needs to be printed in order to take to referral offices that is where the printer service in Doylestown comes into play. With their low cost approach to printer solutions, any paperwork that does need to be printed can be done by some of the top name brands out there. With the medical industry becoming paperless it is best to have the most effective medical record scanning solutions as well as printers for necessary hard copy data.



About American Office System

Since 1977, AOS has focused on providing their customers with the best document management technology for their clients. Whether a business needs efficient office equipment or people want to streamline their paper usage, AOS has the experience to help.



American Office Systems serves Bucks and Montgomery County, PA from their Doylestown offices. They offer scanner, copier and printer repairs. To schedule a service appointment, call 215-230-8501. For more information, visit www.aosdigital.com.