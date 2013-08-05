Medical Research Reveals Link Between Conjugated Linoleic Acid, High Linoleic Acid, and Fitness

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- A number of studies confirmed the connection between the intake of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and high linoleic acid (HLA) on one hand and fitness. CLA is a derivative of linoleic acid and is found naturally in some foods such as meat and dairy products (i.e., butter, cheese. and whole milk). It has been found from research that CLA offers a host of health benefits including protection from cancer and atherosclerosis. CLA has also been shown to enhance the body’s metabolism of fat and maintain or even improve lean muscle mass. Therefore, one of the most popular uses of CLA, especially among fitness buffs is in conjugated linoleic acid weight loss.



As an aid for losing weight, CLA works by increasing the efficiency of fat breakdown or lipolysis, and enhancing the oxidation of fatty acid. The latter pertains to the promotion of fat burning. However, the body does not manufacture CLA. People obtain CLA through their diet or by taking it as a nutritional supplement. Ironically, the dietary sources of CLA may not be consumed in large amounts because they contain a lot of saturated fat. CLA is thus extracted from safflower oil and processed as a fat burning energy supplement such as Lean Simplex.



Another healthy derivative from safflower oil is high linoleic acid (HLA). HLA is also effective in lipolysis, most especially fat cells that stick in the belly. HLA also aids in transforming fats in cells into energy for the muscles. This is important in body building workouts and also in the weight loss process. Like CLA, HLA helps develop lean body mass. HLA is also one of the active ingredients of the fat burning energy supplement Lean Simplex.



Other health benefits which can be derived from CLA and HLA are: regulation of growth-promoting hormones in the body, balance of fat and protein metabolism, improvement of the immune system, and in the generation of energy from fat burning. CLA and HLA are essential nutrients for fitness and weight loss. These two nutrients are almost always found in tandem in most fat burning energy supplements.