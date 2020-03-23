Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The increasing efficiency of robots in performing complicated tasks such as surgeries is leading to wider adoption of medical robots and thus, boosting the global Medical Robotic Systems Market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled," Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026".



According to the report, The Global Medical Robotic Systems Market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.



Leading Players operating in the Medical Robotic Systems Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Zimmer Biomet

BIONIK

Stryker

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Smith & Nephew

CYBERDYNE

Ekso Bionics

Medtronic



"North America to Hold Dominance on Account of Higher Per Capita Income to Afford Robotic Surgical Procedures"



Fortune Business Insights foresees the global medical robotic systems market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the increasing number of patients undergoing minimally invasive surgeries and the high per capita income of people in the developed nations of the U.S., and Canada. In addition to that, the number of patients suffering from neurological disorders is also increasing which further propels the demand for rehabilitation and surgical robots for treatment facilities along with the others. Such factors are responsible for North America to enjoy a dominant position in the global medical robotic systems market. Market players are investing huge sums in the research and development for upgrading surgical robots and other medical robots in order to provide better medical assistance.



Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Segmentation



By Product



Surgical Robots

Telepresence Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Others



By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others



By Geography



North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



"Rising Cases of Co-Morbidity Diseases Boosting Market"



Various factors are aiding growth of the booming medical robotic systems market including the rise in number of trauma injury cases, advancement in technology and increasing healthcare facilities and expenditures. Besides this, the rise in geriatric population and the co-morbidity diseases is creating growth opportunities for surgical procedures. The advent of robots into the medical industry is considered an important factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market in the long run. The rapid shift from conventional open surgeries towards minimally invasive surgical procedures is another major factor accelerating growth of the market.



The efficiency of surgical robots to perform laparoscopic surgical procedures is getting higher by the day. This is further helping to increase the demand for medical robots, thus boosting the market globally.



