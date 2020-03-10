Medical Robotic Systems Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Regional Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- The increasing efficiency of robots in performing complicated tasks such as surgeries is leading to wider adoption of medical robots and thus, boosting the global "Medical Robotic Systems Market", says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled," Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, The Global Medical Robotic Systems Market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Zimmer Biomet
BIONIK
Stryker
Intuitive Surgical Inc
Smith & Nephew
CYBERDYNE
Ekso Bionics
Medtronic
"North America to Hold Dominance on Account of Higher Per Capita Income to Afford Robotic Surgical Procedures"
Fortune Business Insights foresees the global medical robotic systems market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the increasing number of patients undergoing minimally invasive surgeries and the high per capita income of people in the developed nations of the U.S., and Canada. In addition to that, the number of patients suffering from neurological disorders is also increasing which further propels the demand for rehabilitation and surgical robots for treatment facilities along with the others.
Such factors are responsible for North America to enjoy a dominant position in the global medical robotic systems market. Market players are investing huge sums in the research and development for upgrading surgical robots and other medical robots in order to provide better medical assistance.
Market Segmentation:
By Product
Surgical Robots
Telepresence Robots
Rehabilitation Robots
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Rehabilitation Centers
Others
By Geography
North America (USA and Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the Medical Robotic Systems Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
Identifies market restraints and boosters.
Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
What are the key technological and Medical Robotic Systems Market trends shaping the market?
What are the key opportunities in the market?
What are the key companies operating in the market?
Which company accounted for the highest market share?
What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?
What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Robotic Systems Market growth?
