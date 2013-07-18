Medical Robotic Systems Market Is Expected to Reach USD 13.64 Billion in 2018 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Market Research Reports : Transparency Market Research published new market report "Medical Robotic Systems Market (Surgical Robots, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Prosthetics and Exoskeletons, Assistive and Rehabilitation Robots, Non-Medical Robotics in Hospitals and Emergency Response Robotic Systems) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018", the global medical robotic systems market was worth USD 5.48 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2012 to 2018.



The surgical robots segment is expected to enjoy the largest revenue share in the given period of forecast.The major markets analyzed in the report are surgical robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robotic systems, robotic prosthetics and exoskeletons, assistive and rehabilitation robots, non-medical robotics in hospitals and emergency response robotic systems. All these segments hold high growth potential in the global market.



The global market for medical robotic systems is driven by factors such as technological advancement in the automation of the healthcare industry, increase in elderly population and high prevalence of motion-restricting medical conditions. On the other hand, the high cost of medical robots is at present a prime factor which is holding back their demand, especially in the developing markets.



Surgical robots form the largest segment which was worth USD 3.77 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 8.47 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2012 to 2018. Prime surgical robots such as the da Vinci robotic system are pioneers in this market segment. However, the high cost of this system and introduction of cheaper robotic laparoscopy surgery solutions such as Telelap ALF-X system may turn out to be a major competition for this segment in the future.



Rapid growth is expected in other segments such as non-medical robots in hospitals and assistive and rehabilitation systems. The non-medical robots in hospitals comprise a wide range of robots such as telemedicine robots, cart transportation robots and robotic hospital pharmacy systems. At present, thousands of hospitals in the U.S. and Europe have integrated transportation robots in their operation systems. It is believed that incorporation of automation in day-to-day non-critical tasks in hospitals would result in saving human labor and also ultimately lower healthcare costs.



Geographically, the overall medical robotic systems market is led by North America followed by Europe. High awareness about the technological advancement in healthcare both among healthcare providers and the general population is the prime factor which contributes to the market leadership of these regions. However, with the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and simultaneous growth in healthcare expenditure will result into growth in demand for medical robots in the emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa.



