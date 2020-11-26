New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 27.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving the growth of the market is the use of medical robots to release healthcare personnel from routine tasks to devote their time to further pressing responsibilities, and make medical procedures cost-effective and safer for patients. AI diagnostics is one of the fields which requires widespread use of medical robots. The uses AI for in diagnostics are extensive, but there are a few instances worth mentioning, comprising the FDNA system which deploys facial recognition software for screening of patients to detect more than 8000 maladies and rare genetic disorders with an extremely high degree of precision.



The Global Medical Robots Market report encompasses decisive statistical data regarding sales and revenue about the global Medical Robots market. It covers data on leading segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, and major players involved in the industry. The report pays a special focus on the historical (2017-2018) occurrences of the industry along with analysis of the present scenario and offers pivotal forecast information up to 2027.



The global Medical Robots market is anticipated to dominate the economic scenario with an exponential growth rate in the forecast period. Rapidly developing industrial infrastructure, product commercialization, and increasing demands of the Medical Robots are propelling the Medical Robots industry towards the growth curve.



A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro- and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report also provides a comprehensive overview of the products and applications of the Medical Robots market along with details about the product and application having the highest penetration, R&D activity, and profit margins.



Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:



Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Omnicell, Kirby Lester, Hocoma, Medtronic, Esko Bionics, Johnson & Johnson, and ARxIUM, among others.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Surgical Robotic Systems

Assistive & Rehabilitation Systems

Hospitals & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Accessories

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Orthopedics

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Pharmacy

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others



Regional Analysis for Medical Robots Market:



· North America (U.S., Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

· Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Medical Robots Report:



· Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Medical Robots Market



· Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces



· In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks



· Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects



· Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution



· Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features



Highlights of the TOC of the report:



· Chapter 1: Market overview



· Chapter 2: Global Medical Robots market analysis



· Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Medical Robots industry



· Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications



· Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications



· Chapter 6: Market share



· Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape



· Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities



· Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis



