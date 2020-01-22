New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Medical robots are the robots that are used in hospitals and medical institutions to perform highly complex surgeries. Robots can be utilized as surgical assistants to surgeons that perform minimally invasive procedures. Rehabilitation robots play an important role to recover patients with disabilities. Moreover, robots are able to disinfect and clean the room from any microbes and viruses. Additionally, the biggest benefit of using medical robots is precision and speed.



The global medical robots markets is driven by innovation and technological advancements which have played a vital role in contributing to the growth of this market. Due to innovation and technological advancements, patients are benefited in terms of shortened recovery time and reduced pain after surgery. Moreover, the companies are focusing on fund raising to strengthen the medical robots market for long run. However, safety concerns over robotic surgeries are likely to restrain the market.



Medical Robots Market by Region:



The global medical robots market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of medical robots, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global medical robots market in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, availability of wide range of treatment options, and technological advancements among others. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Korea, Japan and India. Factors such as advanced surgical procedures, minimum health risks, fastest recovery and increasing accuracy of medical robots are likely to attract patients from different parts of the world.



Medical Robots Market Prominent Players:



The prominent players in the global medical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., iRobot Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health, Inc., Accuray, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Arxium, Kirby Lester, Stereotaxis, Inc., Titan Medical among others.



