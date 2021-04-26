New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 27.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving the growth of the market is the use of medical robots to release healthcare personnel from routine tasks to devote their time to further pressing responsibilities, and make medical procedures cost-effective and safer for patients. AI diagnostics is one of the fields which requires widespread use of medical robots. The uses AI for in diagnostics are extensive, but there are a few instances worth mentioning, comprising the FDNA system which deploys facial recognition software for screening of patients to detect more than 8000 maladies and rare genetic disorders with an extremely high degree of precision.



The Global Medical Robots Market report encompasses decisive statistical data regarding sales and revenue about the global Medical Robots market. It covers data on leading segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, and major players involved in the industry. The report pays a special focus on the historical (2017-2018) occurrences of the industry along with analysis of the present scenario and offers pivotal forecast information up to 2027.



Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:



Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Omnicell, Kirby Lester, Hocoma, Medtronic, Esko Bionics, Johnson & Johnson, and ARxIUM, among others.



COVID-19 Impact



Hospitals in several countries across the globe are deploying medical robots, to prevent doctors and medical staff from getting infected with coronavirus, for serving food and medicines to infected patients through COBOT-Robotics. Such measures are adopted to contain the spread of the virus following the idea of social distancing.



The UVD-Robots developed by Blue Ocean Robotics operate autonomously and move around COVID-19 patients' operating theatres and rooms, covering crucial surfaces with virus and bacteria-killing UV light.



A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro- and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report also provides a comprehensive overview of the products and applications of the Medical Robots market along with details about the product and application having the highest penetration, R&D activity, and profit margins.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical robots market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Surgical Robotic Systems

Assistive & Rehabilitation Systems

Hospitals & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Accessories

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Orthopedics

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Pharmacy

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest:



-By product type, surgical robotic systems dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 16.2% in the forecast period. Surgical robots enable surgeons to operate with utmost precision. Areas of the human body that are difficult or impossible to reach with the human hand can be accessed using the robotic system, where the arms can rotate about 280 degrees. The Renaissance guidance system provided by Mazor Robotics is an all-inclusive surgical solution meant for spinal procedures.



-By application, neurology is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 17.6% in the forecast period, owing to the use of medical robots in decreasing procedure time and improving safety in neurosurgery in both frame and frameless procedures.



-By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 15.4% in the period 2020-2027.



-The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 17.9% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to the imminent demand for sophisticated healthcare facilities and the growing prevalence of gynecological diseases, among others….Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Global Medical Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Medical Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis

4.2.2.1. High usage in Covid-19 virus

4.2.2.2. Increased adoption in medical sector

4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology



…..



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights



Continue…



