Medical Sensors Market Size, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2023

The medical sensors market consists of sales of medical sensors such as strip sensors, wearable sensors, implantable sensors and ingestible sensors. Medical sensors are electronic devices that detect and measure physiological data to aid monitoring, diagnosis and treatment of health conditions in humans.



The Medical Sensors market is segmented by type and by geography.



By Type - The medical sensors market is segmented by type into

a) Diagnostics and Imaging

b) Monitoring

c) Therapeutics



Therapeutics had the highest growth rate of nearly 10.4% during the historic period. The fastest growth in the historic period can be attributed to the demand for blood glucose sensors due to rising prevalence of diabetes especially in developing countries such as China and India.



Major trends influencing the medical sensors market include:



3D Printing of Medical Sensors - This technology is being used in the fabrication of medical sensors to reduce manufacturing costs and boost production efficiencies. 3D printing is the process of making three-dimensional solid objects from a digital image. 3D printing methods for medical sensors include micro-extrusion, inkjet, and laser-assisted printing.



Medical Body Area Network (MBAN) To Monitor Physiological Parameters - Technological advances in electronics and wireless communications have enabled the development of small, intelligent and cost-effective medical sensor nodes. These nodes are strategically placed on a patient`s body to create a wireless medical body area network (MBAN). In some cases, sensors may be swallowed for short-term monitoring or placed in the body during surgery for monitoring physical parameters during and after the healing period.



North America is the largest market for medical sensors, accounting for almost 43.6% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major competitors of Global Medical Sensors Services Market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Medtronic Plc, Honeywell International, Inc.



