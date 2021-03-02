Medical Simulation Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities & Industry Report, 2020-2027

DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Medical Simulation Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The high demand for minimally invasive treatments, benefits of simulation over traditional learning, the growing emphasis on patient safety, and the rising requirement for virtual training owing to the strong presence of the COVID-19 pandemic are the key drivers contributing to the growth of the global medical simulation market size. Patient safety, such as companies safety culture, prescribing and diagnostic safety, communication, and patients reported concerns. Coupled with the advent of evolving complexity in healthcare systems and the rising number of patient harm in health care facilities, health care hospitals or organizations are boosting their emphasis on patient safety. Simulation training is an important strategy for health care systems to improve patient safety. Suitability for multidisciplinary team training is the strength of simulation training. It enhances provider, team self-efficiency, and the competence of mankind. Technological advancements in technologies aid the simulation method to offer practical training for several interventional and surgical procedures. These uses of simulation technology aid in offering improved treatment to patients instead of the traditional methodology. According to the medical simulation market report, the simulation training needs the implementation of advanced technologies, which involves high cost, is a major factor hindering the market growth.



Medical Simulation Market's leading Manufacturers:



- CAE Inc

- Laerdal Medical Ltd

- 3D Systems, Inc

- Simulab Corporation

- Limbs & Things Ltd

- Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd

- Mentice AB

- Surgical Science Sweden AB

- Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

- Simulaids Inc



End Users Segment Drivers



Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into academic institutes, military organizations, hospitals, and other end users. The academic institutes are predicted to grow at a faster CAGR in the upcoming years due to the rising emphasis on safety and lack of proper knowledge for surgeries.

Product and Services Segment Drivers

Based on product and services, the market is segmented into the web-based simulation, anatomical models, medical simulation software, and simulation training services. The anatomical model is anticipated to increase at a faster CAGR in the upcoming years due to the high adoption of technology in academics, training & practicing, and military organizations.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is predicted to dominate the market over the coming years due to the growing aim of medical institutes and hospitals to standardize their practices to improve patient safety. Furthermore, economies like the US have experienced an increase in demand for minimally invasive treatments.



Medical Simulation Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product & Service:



- Anatomical Models

o Patient Simulators

? High-Fidelity Simulators

? Medium Fidelity Simulators

? Low Fidelity Simulators

o Task Trainers

o Interventional/Surgical Simulators

? Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

? Gynecology Surgical Simulators

? Cardiac Surgical Simulators

? Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators

? Other Interventional/Surgical Simulators

o Endovascular Simulators

o Ultrasound Simulators

o Dental Simulators

o Eye Simulators

- Web-Based Simulation

- Medical Simulation Software

o Performance Recording Software

o Virtual Tutors

- Simulation Training Services

o Vendor-Based Training

o Educational Societies

o Custom Consulting Services & Training Services



Segmentation by End-Users:



- Academic Institutes

- Hospitals

- Military Organizations

- Other End Users



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



