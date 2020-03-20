New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Medical Simulation is that the modern-day methodology for training healthcare professionals through the utilization of advanced educational technology. Simply put, medical simulation is that the experiential learning every healthcare professional will need, but cannot always engage in during real-life patient care.



Leading Key Players:

CAE Inc., 3D Systems Inc., Laerdal Medical AS, Guamard Scientific, Mentice AB, Limbs & Things Ltd., Simulaids Inc., Simulab Corporation, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., and Surgical Science Sweden AB among others.



The cost of medical simulators is extremely high to shop for and maintain. due to its high price, the tiny and medium-sized healthcare training centers and academic institutes aren't ready to afford it. Therefore, this hampers the expansion of medical simulation market. The market value of the equipment, accessories and training is extremely costly. Additionally, equipment maintenance requires high cost thanks to annual subscription fees, software upgrade costs and technological support. Moreover, simulators require computers, projectors and a separate room which ultimately affects the value of the general product, these factors can restrain the worldwide medical simulation growth.



Medical Simulation Market Segmentation:



Medical Simulation Market By Product and Services:

Healthcare Anatomical Models, Web-Based Simulators, Medical Simulation Software and Simulation Training Services



Medical Simulation Market Fidelity:

Low-fidelity, Medium-fidelity and High-fidelity



End Users:

Academic Institutes, Hospitals, Research and Others



Medical Simulation Market by Region:

-North America

-Europe Centres

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional Medical Simulation Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assessment

-Forecast Till 2030



