Medical Smart Textiles Market to Exhibit 25.6% CAGR Till 2027, Company Overview, SWOT Analysis & Trend--- Rise in Healthcare Burden

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Medical Smart Textiles market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Medical Smart Textiles industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.



Let's start a new project together-Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/469



medical smart textile market is expected to reach value of USD 2,177.6 Million in 2027, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in diagnosis methods, and growing adoption of wearable medical devices is driving growth of the medical smart textiles market currently. Medical smart textiles have sensors integrated into them, and these fabrics are to produce gowns that can be worn by patients or persons with illness or disease. The sensors capture any physiological changes in the body and alerts are shared with healthcare professionals and staff.



The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Medical Smart Textiles market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.



Key market players include AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Schoeller Textiles AG, Carre Technologies Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Siren, Camira Fabrics, Gentherm, Pireta, and 3TEKS.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical smart textiles market based on technology, application, end-use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Textile Sensors

Wearable Technology

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Surgery

Bio-monitoring

Therapy and Wellness

Others



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Academic and Research Center

Others



North America accounted for a larger revenue share in the global medical smart textiles market in 2019. High revenue growth of the market in the region can be attributed to extensive use of advanced medical technologies and rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare sector in countries in the region.



Regional Bifurcation of the Medical Smart Textiles Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-smart-textiles-market



Dealing with the competition and competitors



Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Medical Smart Textile Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Medical Smart Textile Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising burden of diseases



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for medical sensors



4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of medical textiles



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Medical Smart Textile Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Textile Sensors



5.1.2. Wearable Technology



5.1.3. Others



Chapter 6. Medical Smart Textile Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Surgery



6.1.2. Bio-Monitoring



6.1.3. Therapy and Wellness



6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. Medical Smart Textile Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Hospitals and Clinics



7.1.2. Medical Academic and Research Center



7.1.3. Others



Continue…!



Quick Buy--- Medical Smart Textiles Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/469

Explore More Trending Reports



Ambulatory EHR Market Size



HEALTHCARE CRM MARKET SHARE



Marble market Trends



Mice Model Market Growth



Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs