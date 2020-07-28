Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Medical Socks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Medical Socks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Medical Socks. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Juzo, Inc. (United States), Essity Aktiebolag (Sweden), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), SIGVARIS (Switzerland), 3M Company (United States), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Therafirm (United States), Santemol Group Medikal (Turkey), Sanyleg S.R.L. (Italy), Calzificio ZETA S.R.L. (Italy) and 2XU (Australia).



Medical socks are used to prevent or control edema (leg swelling). These items of clothing include stockings sleeves, pantyhose, depending on the location and type of swelling. It helps to improve the circulation of different parts of the body by avoiding the build-up of fluid in the arms or legs. Medical compression socks offer benefits that cut across all genders, ages, and sports professions. These socks conventionally recover the blood circulation, reduce pain and swelling in legs or arms, and reduce the risk of having deep vein thrombosis, among other things. People wear compression socks to be more comfortable, prevent some chronic medical conditions and perform better in sports.



Market Trend

- Manufacturers of Compression Socks Have Revolutionized the Market with Different Designs and Styles

- Development of Custom Fit Stretch Stockings



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Medical Grade Socks as they Are Specialized Elastic

- Rising Demand for Fashionable Fabrics in Medical Socks



Opportunities

- Rising Number of Patients with Venous Disorders Globally



Restraints

- Stringent Government Regulations



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness in Emerging Regions



The Global Medical Socks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Edema, Pregnancy, Varicose Veins), Style (Open-Toe, Closed-Toe, Ankle-High, Knee-High, Thigh-High, Waist-High, Others), Grade Type (Medical (Graduated Compression Socks, Anti-Embolism Socks) (20 mmHg-30 mmHg and 30 mmHg-40 mmHg), Non-Medical (8 mmHg-15 mmHg and 15 mmHg-20 mmHg))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



