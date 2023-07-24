Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2023 -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "Medical Spa Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Medical Spa market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allure Medspa (India), Biovital Medspa LLC (United States), Canyon Ranch, Inc. (United States), Clinique La Prairie S.A. (Switzerland), Hyatt Corporation (United States), Westchase Medspa (United States), Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa (Portugal), Sciton, Inc. (United States).



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Medical Spa market to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Medical Spa Comprehensive Study by Service (Facial treatments, Tattoo removal, Hair removal, Scars and striae, Body shaping, Others), By Gender (Male, Female). The Medical Spa market size is estimated to increase by USD 23.3 Billion at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 13.9 Billion.



Definition:

A medical spa, also known as a medspa, is a facility that combines medical treatments with traditional spa services to offer a range of cosmetic and wellness services. These services are performed under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional.



Market Trends:

- The medical spa market has seen significant growth in recent years, as more people seek non-invasive cosmetic treatments and wellness services. The market has also been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers prioritize health and wellness.



Market Drivers:

- Growing use of aesthetic medicine & cosmetic treatment choices for beauty enhancement



Market Opportunities:

- Growing medical tourism in developing nations such as Singapore, China, Brazil, and India



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Medical Spa Market: Male, Female



Key Applications/end-users of Medical Spa Market: Facial treatments, Tattoo removal, Hair removal, Scars and striae, Body shaping, Others



