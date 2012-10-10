Medical Specialty Bags Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- The medical specialty bag market is forecasted to experience considerable growth spurred by growth in the aging population, technological developments, and an uninterrupted flow of improved and customer centric products in the market. Disposable pouches and bags are the most popular medical products of the specialty medical supplies market owing to the ease with which they can be used and relative cost effectiveness.



Reimbursement options and increased availability of economically priced products are some of the major growth drivers for this market. Hospitals and healthcare institutions are the largest users of medical specialty bags, while non-hospital settings like home healthcare and SurgiCenters are some niche areas that are growing in demand.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation by Product



- Bile Collection Bags

- Blood Bags

- Breathing Bags

- Cadaver Bags

- Enema Bags

- Enteral Feeding Bags

- Ice Bags

- Intravenous Fluid Containers

- Ostomy Collection Bags

- Sterilization Packaging Bags

- Urinary Collection Bags



This research report analyzes this market based on the different market segments and major geographies. It is a comprehensive study of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years. The report also includes analysis of technological developments in the medical specialty bag market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top market players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



Some of the major players in this industry are Baxter International Inc., B Braun Medical Inc., Convatec Inc., Coloplast A/S, CR Bard Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Hogy Medical Co. Ltd., Hollister Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Maco Pharma, Pall Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Westfield Medical Ltd, and others.



