Medical Specialty Bags Market Share, Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast to 2026 : B Braun Melsungen AG, C.R. Bard, MacoPharma

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global medical specialty bags market was valued at USD 6.96 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.55 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. These bags are designed especially for a collection of body wastes from the body through a surgical opening for passage of body wastes. It is used in various applications like urine collection, blood storage, sterile packaging, bile collection, enteral feeding, and many others. It has applications extensively in hospitals and healthcare centers for hygiene maintenance, along with the usage of patient-centered products. According to the world population statistics, the number of geriatric patients are increasing, due to the changing lifestyle and increased inclination towards active life; the number of accidents has gradually increased. This has eventually led to a rise in the number of surgical processes. Thus, the demand for medical specialty bags is on the rise. Additionally, the growing need for maintaining hygiene in hospitals, home care centers, surgicenters, and healthcare centers coupled with increased awareness among the population, is expected to boost the market growth of target industry. An increase in road accidents is expected to drive the demand for medical specialty bags. For example, in India, more than 150,000 people meet with an accident every year which means around 400 casualties occur every day.



As per the Annual Global Road Crash Statistics, nearly 1.25 million people die every year and another 20-50 million people are injured or disabled. Moreover, a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that, by 2020 the number of old people aged 60 years and above will outnumber younger than 5 years of age. The fore stated factors are expected to propel the market growth of medical specialty bags during the forecast period. However, the negative effects associated with product and extremely competitive market scenario leading to pressure the pricing of these bags are predicted to hamper the market growth.



Key participants include:

- B Braun Melsungen AG

- C.R. Bard

- MacoPharma

- Pall Corporations

- Smiths Medical

- Westfield Medical Ltd,

- Medline Industries

- Baxter International

- Convatec

- Terumo Corporation.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Medical Specialty Bags market on the basis of type, end use, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Ostomy Bags

- CAPD Bags

- Blood Bags

- IV Fluids Bags

- Enteral Feeding Bags

- Bile Collection

- Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Healthcare centers

- Hospitals

- Home Healthcare

- SurgiCenters

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Medical specialty bags market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.1 % and 5.2% CAGR, respectively. High demand for medical specialty bags on account of rising applications in various fields is propelling the market growth.

- As of 2018, the ostomy bags segment is the dominating medical specialty bags which holds 40.0% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific region.

- Furthermore, ostomy bags are categorized in multiple use and single-use bags while resuscitation bags are further bifurcated into reusable and disposable bags according to the requirements of the patient.

- Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 18.5% of the global Medical Specialty Bags market. Developing nations such China and India are likely to witness high growth due to increased government focus on development of healthcare infrastructure.

- According to the Annual Global Road Crash Statistics, around 20-50 million people get injured or disabled every year. This number is expected to grow further. The rise in the number of injuries caused by accidents is expected to raise the demand for medical specialty bags in the coming decades.

- However, associated complications regarding the use of medical specialty bags and increased competition in the market are anticipated to jeopardize the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Expansion of healthcare and medical infrastructure

3.2. Growing awareness among the patients

3.3. Increase in customer-centered products

3.4. Increase in chronic diseases

Chapter 4. Medical Specialty Bags Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Specialty Bags Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Medical Specialty Bags Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Medical Specialty Bags Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing geriatric population

4.4.1.2. Rising number of surgical and dialysis processes

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

Continued…



