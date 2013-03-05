Medical Stock News - Money Info Show to Interview Medical Industry Services Company MedBox, Inc. CEO

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Princeton Research announces that their March 5, 2013 broadcast of the Money Info investment news show will feature an interview with Dr. Bruce Bedrick, CEO of medication dispensing systems provider MedBox, Inc. (stock symbol: MDBX).



Listen live links and replays of the Money Info Show are available on the Princeton Research website at: http://www.princetonresearch.com/radio-shows/



A medical industry services provider, Medbox, Inc. (http://www.MedBoxInc.com) offers



cutting-edge products, services and patented systems that dispense medication to individuals based on biometric identification (fingerprint sample). Newly designed systems allow pharmacies, assisted living facilities, prisons, hospitals, doctors’ offices, and alternative medicine clinics to help manage employee possession of sensitive drugs.



Medbox has a strong national and international presence with offices in:



Los Angeles, New York, Connecticut, Arizona, Toronto, London, & Tokyo.



They have been awarded United States & Canadian Patents concerning the software and hardware related to our medicine dispensing machine.



Dr. Bruce Bedrick has appeared in interviews with:



CNN, ABCNews, Reuters, Associated Press, NPR



He has been featured in articles appearing in:



Newsweek, Los Angeles Times, and the Wall Street Journal, as well as over 30 other news agencies around the world



MDBX does not engage in the production, sale, or marketing of any products dispensed through our machines.



The company’s systems also allow clinics to document that the user is a registered patient and that the patient has a valid and unexpired authorization from a physician to possess and use the medicine dispensed. Each transaction is tracked internally for accounting and compliance purposes.



Through its subsidiaries Medbox offers turn-key consulting services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company also provides consulting services to individuals and groups seeking to establish new clinics and facilities, often in jurisdictions that have recently passed legislation concerning the availability of alternative medicines as well as existing jurisdictions, nationwide.



