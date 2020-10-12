Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Global Medical Suction Units Market: Overview



Medical suction units are used to clear the airway of blood, mucus saliva, vomit, or other secretions using vacuum in order for the patient to breathe without any hindrance and inhibit the growth of microbes. A high-efficiency, high-pressure system is used for the removal of vomit and secretions from the airway, whereas a low-pressure system is used for chest drains. The suction units can either be operated by battery, electrically, or mechanically. A central electrically driven pump is used in most of the clinical areas; however, portable systems are also available. The major components of suction units are pump, control box, reservoir, transfer tubing, and suction catheter. Safety features in the suction units protects a patient from unintended, unregulated pressure spikes during suction procedures and also protect contamination of pump and atmosphere from waste particles.



Global Medical Suction Units Market: Drivers and Restraints



The global medical suction units market is driven by rise in geriatric population. A report published by the United Nations stated that the number of people aged 60 years and above across the world had increased from around 607 million in 2000 to nearly 901 million in 2015. The geriatric population is expected to rise by 56%, nearly 1.4 billion, by 2030. Medical suction units market rise in this population has driven the need for portable devices, as these help in providing instant relief to patients. Other factors contributing to the growth of the medical suction units market are rise in incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, reduction in prices of suction devices, and increase in the number of surgical procedures that require suction units.

Changing preference for home health care from traditional health care has driven the need for portable suction units as patients can use medical suction units without any assistance. Development in health care infrastructure in the emerging medical suction units markets has opened new growth avenues for medical suction device manufacturers. The medical suction units market is likely to be restrained by limited reimbursement policies. Stringent regulatory guidelines and entry of local players are some of the challenges faced by the medical suction units market.



Global Medical Suction Units Market: Key Segments



The global medical suction units market can be segmented based on portability, type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of portability, the medical suction units market can be divided into improvised suction units, manual suction units, and wall-mounted suction units. Based on type, the global medical suction units market can be classified into electrical powered suction units, vacuum powered suction units, compressed air powered suction units, and permanent drainages. In terms of application, the medical suction units market can be categorized into airway clearing, negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT), surgical suction, and research & diagnostics. Based on end-user, the segment can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.



Geographically, the global medical suction units market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global medical suction unit market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, chronic diseases accounted for 7 in 10 deaths in the U.S., and treatment of patients with chronic diseases accounted for 86% of the health care costs in the country. North America was followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth due to rise in geriatric population, increase in health care expenditure, and higher incidence of chronic diseases among the population. Growth of the medical suction units market is also attributed to increase in focus of the major players in this region.



Global Medical Suction Units Market: Key Players



Prominent players in the global medical suction units market are Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Amsino International, Inc., Atmos Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Drive Medical, Integra Biosciences, Laerdal Medical, Medela Holding AG, Medicop, MG Electric Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Precision Medical, Inc., SSCOR, Inc., Welch Vacuum, and Zoll Medical Corporation.



