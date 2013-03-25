Medical Supply Company Joy Comfort LLC Launches New E-Commerce Website

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Joy Comfort LLC, a medical supply company based in Southern California, has just launched its brand new e-commerce website. The new site, which is extremely easy to navigate, offers customers a huge variety of high quality medical equipment and supplies.



From orthopedics and walkers to exercise equipment, mobility aids and much more, Joy Comfort features products that help with independent living. For example, Joy Comfort sells a wide variety of heel lifts, which are used to help people manage differences in the lengths of their legs.



“Many of us are born with different length legs or develop conditions where one leg ends up being longer than the other,” an article on the website noted, adding that an easy solution to this nagging problem is a heel lift insert.



“The heel lift is placed into the heel of the shoe or directly over the insole. Heel lifts are available in multiple thickness as well as different materials such as cork, gel or Poron(R).”



One of the heel lifts that is already getting a lot of attention from customers is made of cork, which provides users with an inexpensive yet effective way to contend with both leg length discrepancies and Achilles tendonitis treatments.



Another line of products that is proving to be very popular with customers centers on ergonomics. As people spend more and more time at their computers, the concept of ergonomics is becoming extremely important. Basically, these items help to improve well-being and health, which can lead to better performance and productivity at work.



For instance, ergonomic bamboo charcoal products are ideal for people who sit for long periods of time. One item, which is called the Bamboo Charcoal Seat Mat, can help boost blood circulation, relieve tense muscles and increase energy. It’s not only perfect for employees who spend hours at the computer, but also for long car or plane rides and even for watching television.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Joy Comfort is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of products. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy for customers to find the specific type of medical equipment they are looking for.



About Joy Comfort LLC

