Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Huge Growth :: Leading Key Players Paul Hartman AG, Beiersdorf, Nitto Denko Corporation, BSN Medical, Mölnlycke Health Care

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is expected to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2025, from USD 6.18 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global medical tapes and bandages market are 3M, Medtronic, Derma Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Medline Industries, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Paul Hartman AG, Beiersdorf, Nitto Denko Corporation, BSN Medical, Mölnlycke Health Care, Andover Healthcare Inc., Nichiban Co., Ltd., Dukal Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Lohmann & Rauscher, Avcor Health Care Products, Inc, Aso Medical, Tetra Medical Supply Corporation, Amd Medicom Inc., Kerma Medical Products Inc., Walgreens, Dermarite Industries, LLC., among others.



Get Sample Copy @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-tapes-bandages-market



Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By Product (Medical Bandages, Medical Tapes), By Application (Surgical Wound Treatment, Traumatic Wound Treatment, Ulcer Treatment, Sports Injury Treatment, Burn Injury Treatment, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Home Care Settings) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2025.



Market Definition: Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market



Medical tapes are the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes used for supporting bandage and other wound dressings. Medical bandages are a cotton gauge cloth beneficial for supporting medical devices such as surgical dressing or splint. They are used to maintain moisture at site of dressing, promote wound healing and provide mechanical & bacterial protection to the wound. The demand for these are increasing in various application like surgical wound treatment, traumatic wound treatment, ulcer treatment, sports injury treatment and burn injury treatment. According to United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), the population above 60 and more involve more than the 12.3% of global population and by 2050 it may rise to reach around 20% of global population. Due to growing geriatric population, the cases of acute and chronic diseases are rising. Rising elderly populace and along with increasing chronic disorders will help in the growth of medical tapes and bandages industrial demand.



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:





- Rising geriatric population base resulting in increasing incidence of chronic illness and injuries.



- Increasing incidence of pressure ulcer, diabetic foot and surgical procedures



- Escalating incidence of wound infection



- High cost



- Adverse effect on skin





Competitive Analysis:



The global medical tapes and bandages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical tapes and bandages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



Have Any Query? Ask Ours Expert @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-medical-tapes-bandages-market



Report Segmentation:



Based on product:





- Medical Bandages



- Medical Tapes.





Medical bandages market segment is further sub segmented into:





- Gauze Bandages



- Adhesive Bandages



- Cohesive and Elastic Bandages





Medical tapes segment is further sub segmented into:





- Fabric Tapes



- Paper Tapes



- Plastic Tapes





On the basis of application:





- Surgical Wound Treatment



- Traumatic Wound Treatment



- Ulcer Treatment



- Sports Injury Treatment



- Burn Injury Treatment





On the basis of end-user:





- Hospitals



- Ambulatory Surgery Centers



- Clinics



- Home Care Settings



-





Based on geography:





- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East & Africa





Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.



Table of Content:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of The Report



Part 03: Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Landscape



Part 04: Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Sizing



Part 05: Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Segmentation By Product



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Geographic Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



And More…..Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-tapes-bandages-market



About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!



Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.



Contact:



Data Bridge Market Research



US: +1 888 387 2818



UK: +44 208 089 1725



Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475



Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com