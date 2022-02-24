Medical Textiles to Be Largest Segment in Antimicrobial Textiles Market During Forecast Period

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- The report "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth of the market is primarily triggered by the need for hygiene products to combat the increasing number of infections due to microorganisms in various applications such as sportswear, protective wear, curtains & drapes, carpets, surgical supplies & wipes, bedding, intimates, and footwear.



Browse 105 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026"



Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=254286152



In terms of value & volume, the synthetic organic compounds segment is estimated to lead the antimicrobial textiles market in 2020.



The synthetic organic compounds segment accounted for the largest market share in the antimicrobial textiles market. Synthetic organic active agents are compounds more stable due to the presence of carbon atoms in their molecular structure. Synthetic organic compounds treated textiles are projected to dominate the market as a result of its different modes of antimicrobial actions against a variety of microorganisms and easy availability of these agents.



In terms of value & volume, medical textiles is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the antimicrobial textiles market.



Medical textiles are projected to witness the highest growth in the antimicrobial textiles market. The rising number of infectious disease through HAIs and cross-infection highlight the need for antimicrobial textiles. Moreover, the rising demand for disposable medical textiles and growing awareness toward hygienic products increases the demand for antimicrobial textiles in the medical industry.



The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the antimicrobial textiles market during the forecast period.



The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the antimicrobial textiles market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. According to the IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. The rising disposable income of people, shifting of manufacturing facilities from developed regions, such as North America and Europe, and rapidly growing industrial sectors are expected to drive the market in APAC.

Milliken & Company (US), PurThread Technologies (US), Trevira GmbH (Germany), Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. (Thailand) and Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc. (US), amongst others, are the key players operating in the antimicrobial textiles market.